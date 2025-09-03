Coaches Poll Week 1 Update: 9 Teams Fall, Texas & Clemson Headlines Top Sliders
John Canady
Host · Writer
9) Boise State Broncos | Trend: Dropped From Rankings
Current Rank: Unranked
Previous Rank: 25
1) Texas Longhorns | Trend: -5
Current Rank: 6
Previous Rank: 1
2) Clemson Tigers | Trend: -2
Current Rank: 8
Previous Rank: 6
3) Notre Dame Fighting Irish | Trend: -4
Current Rank: 9
Previous Rank: 5
4) Alabama Crimson Tide | Trend: -12
Current Rank: 20
Previous Rank: 8
5) Indiana Hoosiers | Trend: -2
Current Rank: 21
Previous Rank: 19
6) Texas A&M Aggies | Trend: -1
Current Rank: 22
Previous Rank: 23
7) BYU Cougars | Trend: -2
Current Rank: 25
Previous Rank: 23
8) Kansas State Wildcats | Trend: Dropped From Rankings
Current Rank: Unranked
Previous Rank: 20
