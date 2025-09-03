SEC Football Power Rankings Following Week 1
John Canady
Host · Writer
16) Mississippi State Bulldogs
Mississippi State was tested in Week 1, and they managed to survive, holding off Southern Miss 34-17. The Bulldogs didn't show anything flashy, but flashy doesn't win games. Jeff Lebby's squad got the win, and that's all that matters. However, a win isn't enough to move them out of last place in the SEC rankings, at least not until they're able to do it against noteworthy competition.
1) Georgia Bulldogs
Gunner Stockton answered the call on Saturday, proving that he could be the game manager Kirby Smart needs on offense to help Georgia contend this season. Between their stout defense and explosive offense, the Bulldogs proved that they will remain in contention this season, at least through Week 1. That said, Georgia slots in at No. 1.
2) LSU Tigers
LSU looked sloppy to start the first half against Clemson on Saturday, but in the second half, Brian Kelly's squad woke up and put the noise to rest. Dominating Dabo Swinney's squad on the road to come back and steal the win, LSU did enough to slot itself at No. 2 on this list.
3) Texas Longhorns
Arch Manning's road debut as the full-time starter was underwhelming. Not only did the Longhorns' offense struggle to get anything going against Ohio State, but their sloppy play brought up questions about just how far they can go this season. Despite that, we'll rule the first game as Week 1 jitters, but Texas will have to find a way to return to their winning ways if they hope to stay alive in the CFP race.
4) South Carolina Gamecocks
LaNorris Sellers proved the offseason hype to be true in Week 1 against Virginia Tech. Not only did the Gamecocks' offense look like there's plenty of potential to be one of the most explosive units in the nation, but the team's defense put the country on notice, not allowing the Hokies to find the end zone once. Shane Beamer is building a contender in Columbia, and after their strong regular-season debut, the Gamecocks land in the top five at No. 4.
5) Tennessee Volunteers
Josh Heupel deserved all the credit in the world for having the Volunteers ready to battle in Week 1 despite their hectic offseason. With a new quarterback under center and several changes to the offense, the Vols looked explosive in their rout over Syracuse. Between the offensive efficiency and solid play from the defense, Tennessee climbs from No. 10 to the top five in one week of play.
6) Florida Gators
DJ Lagway and the Florida Gators did their job in Week 1, dominating Long Island 55-0. Considering the competition, Billy Napier's squad hasn't been tested, but the fact that they took care of business and didn't play with their food alone is a sign of a good football team. Florida lands at No. 6 following Week 1.
7) Ole Miss Rebels
Lane Kiffin’s team has heard the noise all offseason as the Rebels have continued to be overlooked following the loss of the team's starting quarterback. Following Week 1, it looks like all of the doubt can be put to rest, especially after the dynamic play from Ole Miss on the offensive end. With plenty of talent on both sides of the ball, the Rebels slot into No. 7 and could be on the rise once again following Week 2.
8) Texas A&M Aggies
Texas A&M struggled in the first half against UTSA, at least considering many believed the Aggies should have put the Roadrunners away early. However, in the end, Mike Elko's squad finished the job and closed their season debut with a dominant double-digit win. For now, Texas A&M lands at No. 8, but there's no doubt the team has the talent to rise even further in the coming weeks.
9) Alabama Crimson Tide
Kalen DeBoer may be added to the coaches' hot seat sooner rather than later following the Crimson Tide's lousy start to the season against Florida State. Entering the year, Alabama seemed to be given the benefit of the doubt with a full offseason under the head coach's belt. However, following their Week 1 showing, it's hard to say anything positive. For now, Bama will slot in just inside the top 10 at No. 9.
10) Oklahoma Sooners
Oklahoma may have finally found its answer at quarterback with John Mateer. The Sooners' offense looked the part, and the team's potential on defense gives them a real chance to contend as the season progresses. Following Week 1, Oklahoma rounds out the top 10, but there's plenty of room for improvement, especially if Brent Venables's squad can build on its strong debut.
11) Missouri Tigers
Eli Drinkwitz and Missouri dominated in Week 1, but looking at their competition in Central Arkansas, the Tigers did exactly what they're supposed to do. Early signs show that Mizzou could contend this season, but for now, they'll stay just outside of the top 10 at No. 11.
12) Auburn Tigers
Hugh Freeze and Auburn dealt with plenty of bumps in the road during their Week 1 matchup against Baylor, but in the end, the Tigers were able to get the job done. In the second half, Auburn looked like a team that could genuinely make noise in the SEC. Moving forward, we'll rank the Tigers with cautious optimism at No. 12, but they could prove to be worthy of a higher ranking following Week 2.
13) Vanderbilt Commodores
Vanderbilt entered the season with high expectations following a strong showing last year. Obviously, most of the expectations were set internally by returning quarterback Diego Pavia, but through one week, the Commodores have answered the bell. Dominating CSU isn't anything to call home about, but steamrolling less talented competition is what good teams are expected to do, and so far, Vandy has done that.
14) Kentucky Wildcats
Kentucky hoped that they found the answer at QB in Zach Calzada this offseason, but following an underwhelming Week 1 showing, that remains up in the air. The Wildcats narrowly survived Toledo, which alone should tell you what you need to know about how Mark Stoops's squad will stack up in a loaded SEC conference this season.
15) Arkansas Razorbacks
Arkansas is another SEC team that took care of business in Week 1, but it's hard to truly examine the Razorbacks until they play talented competition. As mentioned before the season, on paper, Sam Pittman's squad should be competitive, but they never seem able to put it all together. Could that change this season?
