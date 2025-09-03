SEC Football Power Rankings Following Week 1

16) Mississippi State Bulldogs

Mississippi State was tested in Week 1, and they managed to survive, holding off Southern Miss 34-17. The Bulldogs didn't show anything flashy, but flashy doesn't win games. Jeff Lebby's squad got the win, and that's all that matters. However, a win isn't enough to move them out of last place in the SEC rankings, at least not until they're able to do it against noteworthy competition.

