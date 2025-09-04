Live NowLive
NCAAF · 4 hours ago

2025 SEC Bowl Projections After Week 1: 11 Bowl Games for Conference

Joe Cervenka

Host · Writer

VIEW MORE

  • Duke's Mayo Bowl

    January 2, 2026

    Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. Oklahoma Sooners

  • Pinstripe Bowl

    December 27, 2025

    Purdue Boilermakers vs. Duke Blue Devils

    Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

  • Gator Bowl

    December 27, 2025

    Auburn Tigers vs. SMU Mustangs

  • Texas Bowl

    December 27, 2025

    Alabama Crimson Tide vs. West Virginia Mountaineers

  • Birmingham Bowl

    December 29, 2025

    Arkansas Razorbacks vs. California Golden Bears

  • Music City Bowl

    December 30, 2025

    Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Tennessee Volunteers

  • ReliaQuest Bowl

    December 31, 2025

    South Carolina Gamecocks vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers

  • Citrus Bowl

    December 31, 2025

    Washington Huskies vs. Missouri Tigers

  • Las Vegas Bowl

    December 31, 2025

    Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Kentucky Wildcats

  • Liberty Bowl

    January 2, 2025

    Iowa State Cyclones vs. Texas A&M Aggies

