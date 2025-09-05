Live NowLive
NCAAF · 1 hour ago

12-Team College Football Playoff Bracket Based on ESPN’s Projections

John Canady

Host · Writer

  • 2 Seed: Georgia Bulldogs (SEC Champ)

    Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 80.8%

  • 3 Seed: Texas Longhorns

    Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 69.1%

  • 4 Seed: Ole Miss Rebels

    Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 66.4%

  • 5 Seed: Penn State Nittany Lions

    Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 58.6%

  • 6 Seed: Oregon Ducks

    Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 56.9%

  • 7 Seed: USC Trojans 

    Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 56.2%

  • 8 Seed: Tennessee Volunteers

    Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 50.6%

  • 9 Seed: LSU Tigers

    Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 47.3%

  • 10 Seed: Miami Hurricanes (ACC Champ)

    Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 45.7%

  • 11 Seed: Tulane Green Wave (American Champ)

    Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 30.9%

  • 12 Seed: TCU Horned Frogs (Big 12 Champ)

    Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 25.8%

  • 13. Projected First Round Byes

    Projected First Round Byes:

    No. 1 Ohio State
    No. 2 Georgia
    No. 3 Texas
    No. 4 Ole Miss

