12-Team College Football Playoff Bracket Based on ESPN’s Projections
John Canady
Host · Writer
14. Projected First Round Matchups
Projected First Round Matchups:
No. 12 TCU vs. No. 5 Penn State
No. 11 Tulane vs. No. 6 Oregon
No. 10 Miami vs. No. 7 USC
No. 9 LSU vs. No. 8 Tennessee
1 Seed: Ohio State Buckeyes (Big Ten Champ)
Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 81.6%
2 Seed: Georgia Bulldogs (SEC Champ)
Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 80.8%
3 Seed: Texas Longhorns
Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 69.1%
4 Seed: Ole Miss Rebels
Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 66.4%
5 Seed: Penn State Nittany Lions
Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 58.6%
6 Seed: Oregon Ducks
Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 56.9%
7 Seed: USC Trojans
Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 56.2%
8 Seed: Tennessee Volunteers
Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 50.6%
9 Seed: LSU Tigers
Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 47.3%
10 Seed: Miami Hurricanes (ACC Champ)
Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 45.7%
11 Seed: Tulane Green Wave (American Champ)
Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 30.9%
12 Seed: TCU Horned Frogs (Big 12 Champ)
Chance to Make CFP Based on ESPN Projections: 25.8%
13. Projected First Round Byes
Projected First Round Byes:
No. 1 Ohio State
No. 2 Georgia
No. 3 Texas
No. 4 Ole Miss
