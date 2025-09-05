College Football: Top 5 Teams in the Big 12 and Big Ten
Host · Writer
5. USC Trojans
The Trojans hold the distinction of being the only Power-4 team that has never played an FCS opponent. However, beating Missouri State 73-10 in their first game after their transition from the FCS to the FBS sure feels like they played an FCS opponent. Even though they technically didn’t.
Top 5 Teams in the Big 12
Ahead are the top five teams in the Big 12.
1. Arizona State Sun Devils
It wasn’t the prettiest game, but the Sun Devils beat Norther Arizona 38-19 in their opener, thanks to 12 catches from Jordyn Tyson. That result isn’t enough to dampen my preseason expectations for this team. They should still be considered the favorites to win the league.
2. Utah Utes
Devon Dampier came to Utah to revolutionize the offense and chew bubble gum. And he’s all out of gum. This offense looks dramatically different from last season, and it’s enough to make the Utes one of my biggest risers of the week.
3. Texas Tech Red Raiders
That influx of oil money bought a roster that was good enough to beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff by 60 points (which barely covered the spread). The injury to Quentin Joyner did not seem to affect the run game, as both J’Koby Williams and Cameron Dickey played well. This team will likely be untested until a showdown with Utah on September 20.
4. Iowa State Cyclones
The only team that is already 1-0 in Big 12 play thanks to their victory over Kansas State in Ireland. It wasn’t always pretty, and I have serious question marks about the OL and WR rooms, but the experience and veteran savvy of Rocco Becht allowed them to pull off the big win.
5. TCU Horned Frogs
Sonny Dykes and the Horned Frogs utterly obliterated Bill Belichick’s Tar Heels on Labor Day to move up some spots on this list. Josh Hoover played well, and the revamped receiving core of McAlister, Dwyer, and Manjack consistently beat their man against UNC.
Top 5 Teams in the Big Ten
Ahead are the top five teams in the Big Ten.
1. Ohio State Buckeyes
The Buckeyes will be the number one team in every poll after their Week 1 victory over Texas. The defense was outstanding in their first game under Matt Patricia, and Julian Sayin was a great point guard to get the ball to Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate. They simply have to be viewed as not only the favorites to win the Big Ten, but also the National Championship.
2. Penn State Nittany Lions
We didn’t learn anything we don’t already know about Penn State in their Week 1 victory over Nevada. Their three new transfer wide receivers, a position that was much-maligned last season, combined for 14 catches and 167 yards. I’m going to have a hard time moving this team up or down until they play Oregon.
3. Oregon Ducks
Much like with Penn State, we didn’t really learn a whole lot about Oregon in Week One. New QB Dante Moore completed almost 80% of his passes and threw for 3 TDs, but it was against Montana State. We’ll learn about the Ducks’ 2025 prospects when they play Penn State on September 27.
4. Michigan Wolverines
I really liked what I saw from the Wolverines in Week 1. The Bryce Underwood era began with him throwing for 251 passing yards against New Mexico. If he can continue to just be average at the QB position, the Wolverine defense can win them a lot of games.
