Bold Predictions For College Football Week Two

Kevin Jennings accounts for 400 total yards as SMU and Baylor play the most entertaining game of the weekend

We saw Baylor last week get torn apart by Jackson Arnold on the ground en route to a 38-24 Tigers victory. Kevin Jennings can absolutely do the same, except Jennings is currently a slightly more polished passer than Arnold at this stage of their careers. The Bears’ offense has great potential to put up some points as well, so expect fireworks in the Lone Star State on Saturday.