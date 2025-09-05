Live NowLive
NCAAF · 3 hours ago

Bold Predictions For College Football Week Two

Host · Writer

  • The CyHawk game accounts for fewer than 30 total points

    The annual Iowa vs Iowa State matchup is not exactly known for its prolific offenses, and I think this year will take that to a new extreme. Iowa was supposed to be getting a QB upgrade in Mark Grownowski, but he was unimpressive against an FCS opponent in week one and Iowa lost starting RB Kamari Moulton to injury. On the Iowa State side, I have serious concerns about the OL and WR rooms

     
     
     

  • Kevin Jennings accounts for 400 total yards as SMU and Baylor play the most entertaining game of the weekend

    We saw Baylor last week get torn apart by Jackson Arnold on the ground en route to a 38-24 Tigers victory. Kevin Jennings can absolutely do the same, except Jennings is currently a slightly more polished passer than Arnold at this stage of their careers. The Bears’ offense has great potential to put up some points as well, so expect fireworks in the Lone Star State on Saturday.

  • James Madison makes their case as the best G5 team in the country with an upset of Louisville

    If you’re a good G5 team in college football, you know that your true “measuring stick” games are when you play P4 competition. We’ve seen countless G5 over P4 upsets over the years, and this is the next one. JMU knows this is their chance and QB Alonza Barnett III will ball out as the Dukes pick up a huge win.

  • Ohio shocks West Virginia as the MAC picks up their best non-conference win

    After watching the Ohio-Rutgers game last Thursday, I came away very impressed with Ohio’s offense, particularly the playmaking ability of QB Parker Navarro. I just don’t see West Virginia stopping them enough times to come away with a win.

