NCAAF · 4 hours ago

2025 Big 12 Bowl Projections After Week 5: TCU Walking Tall

Sportsgrid Staff

Host · Writer

  • Rate Bowl

    December 26, 2025

    Michigan State Spartans vs. Arizona Wildcats

    Arizona Odds to Win the Big 12: +4000

    Matriculate down the field with SportsGrid's FREE Top College Football Picks and College Football Player Prop Picks every week!

     

  • Pop-Tarts Bowl

    December 27, 2025

    Kansas Jayhawks vs. North Carolina Tar Heels

    Kansas Odds to Win the Big 12: +1300

    Kansas Odds to Make the CFP: +2800

  • Texas Bowl

    December 27, 2025

    Georgia Bulldogs vs. Houston Cougars

    Houston Odds to Win the Big 12: +1900

    Houston Odds to Make the CFP: +1800

  • Independence Bowl

    December 30, 2025

    Jacksonville State Gamecocks vs. TCU Horned Frogs

    TCU Odds to Win the Big 12: +1300

    TCU Odds to Make the CFP: +980

  • Alamo Bowl

    December 30, 2025

    Iowa State Cyclones vs. Washington State Cougars

    Iowa State Odds to Win the Big 12: +650

    Iowa State Odds to Make the CFP: +490

  • Liberty Bowl

    January 2, 2025

    Kentucky Wildcats vs. Arizona State Sun Devils

    Arizona State Odds to Win the Big 12: +600

    Arizona State Odds to Make the CFP: +390

  • Holiday Bowl

    January 2, 2026

    Louisville Cardinals vs. BYU Cougars

    BYU Odds to Win the Big 12: +1300

    BYU Odds to Make the CFP: +820

