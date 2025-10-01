Live NowLive
NCAAF · 4 hours ago

ESPN Ranks College Football’s 20 Unbeaten Teams From Most to Least Likely to Win Out

Sportsgrid Staff

Host · Writer

  • LOST: Mississippi State Bulldogs (29)

    Projected W-L Record: 5.9-6.1 | Win Out %: 0.0

  • 2) Oregon Ducks (4)

    Projected W-L Record: 11.2-1.5 | Win Out %: 16.4

  • 3) Ohio State Buckeyes (3)

    Projected W-L Record: 11.1-1.4 | Win Out %: 15.0

  • 4) Memphis Tigers (2)

    Projected W-L Record: 11.0-1.7 | Win Out %: 13.4

  • 5) North Texas Mean Green (7)

    Projected W-L Record: 10.5-2.0 | Win Out %: 6.7

  • 6) Ole Miss Rebels (6)

    Projected W-L Record: 10.5-1.9 | Win Out %: 5.8

  • 7) Indiana Hoosiers (5)

    Projected W-L Record: 10.6-1.8 | Win Out %: 5.7

  • 8) Texas Tech Red Raiders (9)

    Projected W-L Record: 10.2-2.3 | Win Out %: 4.7

  • 9) UNLV Rebels (10)

    Projected W-L Record: 10.0-2.5 | Win Out %: 3.4

  • 10) BYU Cougars (11)

    Projected W-L Record: 9.8-2.6 | Win Out %: 3.2

  • 11) Iowa State Cyclones (20)

    Projected W-L Record: 9.2-3.1 | Win Out %: 0.9

  • 12) Texas A&M Aggies (18)

    Projected W-L Record: 9.2-3.0 | Win Out %: 0.8

  • 13) (tied) Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (16)

    Projected W-L Record: 9.1-3.1 | Win Out %: 0.4

  • 13) (tied) Louisville Cardinals (21)

    Projected W-L Record: 8.8-3.3 | Win Out %: 0.4

  • 13) (tied) Missouri Tigers (17)

    Projected W-L Record: 8.8-3.3 | Win Out %: 0.4

  • 13) (tied) Vanderbilt Commodores (19)

    Projected W-L Record: 8.7-3. | Win Out %: 0.4

  • 17) Oklahoma Sooners (24)

    Projected W-L Record: 8.2-3.9 | Win Out %: 0.2

  • 18) Houston Cougars (25)

    Projected W-L Record: 7.9-4.1 | Win Out %: 0.1

  • 19) (tied) Maryland Terrapins (28)

    Projected W-L Record: 7.2-4.8 | Win Out %: 0.0

  • 19) (tied) Navy Midshipmen (30)

    Projected W-L Record: 8.1-4.0 | Win Out %: 0.0

    Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

  • LOST: Georgia Bulldogs (8)

    Projected W-L Record: 9.2-3.0 | Win Out %: 5.3

  • LOST: Florida State Seminoles (12)

    Projected W-L Record: 8.8-3.3 | Win Out %: 2.9

  • LOST: USC Trojans (13)

    Projected W-L Record: 8.6-3.5 | Win Out %: 1.1

  • LOST: Penn State Nittany Lions (14)

    Projected W-L Record: 8.7-3.4 | Win Out %: 1.8

  • LOST: TCU Horned Frogs (15)

    Projected W-L Record: 8.2-3.9 | Win Out %: 1.4

  • LOST: Arizona Wildcats (22)

    Projected W-L Record: 6.6-5.4 | Win Out %: 0.0

  • LOST: LSU Tigers (23)

    Projected W-L Record: 7.9-4.1 | Win Out %: 0.3

  • LOST: Washington Huskies (26)

    Projected W-L Record: 7.7-4.3 | Win Out %: 0.1

  • LOST: UCF Knights (27)

    Projected W-L Record: 6.8-5.3 | Win Out %: 0.0

  • LOST: Mississippi State Bulldogs (29)

    Projected W-L Record: 5.9-6.1 | Win Out %: 0.0

