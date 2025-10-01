ESPN Ranks College Football’s 20 Unbeaten Teams From Most to Least Likely to Win Out
Sportsgrid Staff
Host · Writer
LOST: Mississippi State Bulldogs (29)
Projected W-L Record: 5.9-6.1 | Win Out %: 0.0
1) Miami Hurricanes (1)
Projected W-L Record: 11.3-1.4 | Win Out %: 21.2
2) Oregon Ducks (4)
Projected W-L Record: 11.2-1.5 | Win Out %: 16.4
3) Ohio State Buckeyes (3)
Projected W-L Record: 11.1-1.4 | Win Out %: 15.0
4) Memphis Tigers (2)
Projected W-L Record: 11.0-1.7 | Win Out %: 13.4
5) North Texas Mean Green (7)
Projected W-L Record: 10.5-2.0 | Win Out %: 6.7
6) Ole Miss Rebels (6)
Projected W-L Record: 10.5-1.9 | Win Out %: 5.8
7) Indiana Hoosiers (5)
Projected W-L Record: 10.6-1.8 | Win Out %: 5.7
8) Texas Tech Red Raiders (9)
Projected W-L Record: 10.2-2.3 | Win Out %: 4.7
9) UNLV Rebels (10)
Projected W-L Record: 10.0-2.5 | Win Out %: 3.4
10) BYU Cougars (11)
Projected W-L Record: 9.8-2.6 | Win Out %: 3.2
11) Iowa State Cyclones (20)
Projected W-L Record: 9.2-3.1 | Win Out %: 0.9
12) Texas A&M Aggies (18)
Projected W-L Record: 9.2-3.0 | Win Out %: 0.8
13) (tied) Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (16)
Projected W-L Record: 9.1-3.1 | Win Out %: 0.4
13) (tied) Louisville Cardinals (21)
Projected W-L Record: 8.8-3.3 | Win Out %: 0.4
13) (tied) Missouri Tigers (17)
Projected W-L Record: 8.8-3.3 | Win Out %: 0.4
13) (tied) Vanderbilt Commodores (19)
Projected W-L Record: 8.7-3. | Win Out %: 0.4
17) Oklahoma Sooners (24)
Projected W-L Record: 8.2-3.9 | Win Out %: 0.2
18) Houston Cougars (25)
Projected W-L Record: 7.9-4.1 | Win Out %: 0.1
19) (tied) Maryland Terrapins (28)
Projected W-L Record: 7.2-4.8 | Win Out %: 0.0
19) (tied) Navy Midshipmen (30)
Projected W-L Record: 8.1-4.0 | Win Out %: 0.0
LOST: Georgia Bulldogs (8)
Projected W-L Record: 9.2-3.0 | Win Out %: 5.3
LOST: Florida State Seminoles (12)
Projected W-L Record: 8.8-3.3 | Win Out %: 2.9
LOST: USC Trojans (13)
Projected W-L Record: 8.6-3.5 | Win Out %: 1.1
LOST: Penn State Nittany Lions (14)
Projected W-L Record: 8.7-3.4 | Win Out %: 1.8
LOST: TCU Horned Frogs (15)
Projected W-L Record: 8.2-3.9 | Win Out %: 1.4
LOST: Arizona Wildcats (22)
Projected W-L Record: 6.6-5.4 | Win Out %: 0.0
LOST: LSU Tigers (23)
Projected W-L Record: 7.9-4.1 | Win Out %: 0.3
LOST: Washington Huskies (26)
Projected W-L Record: 7.7-4.3 | Win Out %: 0.1
LOST: UCF Knights (27)
Projected W-L Record: 6.8-5.3 | Win Out %: 0.0
