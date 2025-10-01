ESPN Ranks College Football’s 20 Unbeaten Teams By Strength of Record
Sportsgrid Staff
Host · Writer
LOST: Penn State Nittany Lions (30)
Strength of Record Rank: 61
Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.
1) Texas A&M Aggies (1)
Strength of Record Rank: 1
Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.
2) Oregon Ducks (21)
Strength of Record Rank: 2
3) Ohio State Buckeyes (6)
Strength of Record Rank: 3
4) Miami Hurricanes (4)
Strength of Record Rank: 4
5) Ole Miss Rebels (7)
Strength of Record Rank: 5
6) Oklahoma Sooners (3)
Strength of Record Rank: 6
7) Indiana Hoosiers (15)
Strength of Record Rank: 7
8) Vanderbilt Commodores (9)
Strength of Record Rank: 8
9) Texas Tech Red Raiders (11)
Strength of Record Rank: 9
10) Iowa State Cyclones (12)
Strength of Record Rank: 10
11) BYU Cougars (17)
Strength of Record Rank: 11
12) Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (13)
Strength of Record Rank: 12
13) Missouri Tigers (10)
Strength of Record Rank: 13
14) Louisville Cardinals (26)
Strength of Record Rank: 19
15) Memphis Tigers (14)
Strength of Record Rank: 20
16) Maryland Terrapins (19)
Strength of Record Rank: 22
17) Houston Cougars (22)
Strength of Record Rank: 24
18) North Texas Mean Green (23)
Strength of Record Rank: 27
19) UNLV Rebels (25)
Strength of Record Rank: 30
20) Navy Midshipmen (29)
Strength of Record Rank: 41
LOST: Georgia Bulldogs (2)
Strength of Record Rank: 15
LOST: Florida State Seminoles (5)
Strength of Record Rank: 26
LOST: LSU Tigers (8)
Strength of Record Rank: 17
LOST: Mississippi State Bulldogs (16)
Strength of Record Rank: 31
LOST: TCU Horned Frogs (18)
Strength of Record Rank: 34
LOST: USC Trojans (20)
Strength of Record Rank: 35
LOST: Arizona Wildcats (24)
Strength of Record Rank: 42
LOST: Washington Huskies (27)
Strength of Record Rank: 49
LOST: UCF Knights (28)
Strength of Record Rank: 58
LOST: Penn State Nittany Lions (30)
Strength of Record Rank: 61
Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.
1) Texas A&M Aggies (1)
Strength of Record Rank: 1
Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.
MORE ARTICLES
NCAAF · 19 minutes ago
Sportsgrid Staff
NCAAF · 28 minutes ago
John Canady
NCAAF · 43 minutes ago
Sportsgrid Staff
NCAAF · 1 hour ago
Grant White
NCAAF · 1 hour ago
Sportsgrid Staff
NCAAF · 2 hours ago
Sportsgrid Staff
NCAAF · 3 hours ago
John Canady
NCAAF · 3 hours ago
Danny Mogollon
NCAAF · 4 hours ago
Sportsgrid Staff
NCAAF · 5 hours ago
Joe Cervenka