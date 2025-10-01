Live NowLive
NCAAF · 4 hours ago

ESPN Ranks College Football’s 20 Unbeaten Teams By Strength of Record

Sportsgrid Staff

Host · Writer

  • 2) Oregon Ducks (21)

    Strength of Record Rank: 2

  • 3) Ohio State Buckeyes (6)

    Strength of Record Rank: 3

  • 4) Miami Hurricanes (4)

    Strength of Record Rank: 4

  • 5) Ole Miss Rebels (7)

    Strength of Record Rank: 5

  • 6) Oklahoma Sooners (3)

    Strength of Record Rank: 6

  • 7) Indiana Hoosiers (15)

    Strength of Record Rank: 7

  • 8) Vanderbilt Commodores (9)

    Strength of Record Rank: 8

  • 9) Texas Tech Red Raiders (11)

    Strength of Record Rank: 9

  • 10) Iowa State Cyclones (12)

    Strength of Record Rank: 10

  • 11) BYU Cougars (17)

    Strength of Record Rank: 11

  • 12) Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (13)

    Strength of Record Rank: 12

  • 13) Missouri Tigers (10)

    Strength of Record Rank: 13

  • 14) Louisville Cardinals (26)

    Strength of Record Rank: 19

  • 15) Memphis Tigers (14)

    Strength of Record Rank: 20

  • 16) Maryland Terrapins (19)

    Strength of Record Rank: 22

  • 17) Houston Cougars (22)

    Strength of Record Rank: 24

  • 18) North Texas Mean Green (23)

    Strength of Record Rank: 27

  • 19) UNLV Rebels (25)

    Strength of Record Rank: 30

  • 20) Navy Midshipmen (29)

    Strength of Record Rank: 41

  • LOST: Georgia Bulldogs (2)

    Strength of Record Rank: 15

  • LOST: Florida State Seminoles (5)

    Strength of Record Rank: 26

  • LOST: LSU Tigers (8)

    Strength of Record Rank: 17

  • LOST: Mississippi State Bulldogs (16)

    Strength of Record Rank: 31

  • LOST: TCU Horned Frogs (18)

    Strength of Record Rank: 34

  • LOST: USC Trojans (20)

    Strength of Record Rank: 35

  • LOST: Arizona Wildcats (24)

    Strength of Record Rank: 42

  • LOST: Washington Huskies (27)

    Strength of Record Rank: 49

  • LOST: UCF Knights (28)

    Strength of Record Rank: 58

