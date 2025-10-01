Live NowLive
Samsung TV Plus
Roku TV
Amazon Prime Video
FireTV
LG Channels
Vizio
Xiaomi
YouTube TV
FuboTV
Plex
Sling Tv
VIDAA
TCL
FreeCast
Local Now
Sports.Tv
Stremium
Rad TV
Free Live Sports
YouTube

WATCH

LISTEN

NCAAF · 1 hour ago

College Football Top 25 Heisman Trophy Power Rankings Week 6

Sportsgrid Staff

Host · Writer

  • 25) QB Drew Allar, Penn State Nittany Lions

    Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +6500

    Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

  • 2) QB Ty Simpson, Alabama Crimson Tide

    Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +950

  • 3) QB Carson Beck, Miami Hurricanes

    Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +1000

     

  • 4) WR Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State Buckeyes

    Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +1000

  • 5) QB Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss Rebels

    Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +1200

  • 6) QB Fernando Mendoza, Indiana Hoosiers

    Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +1400

  • 7) QB Julian Sayin, Ohio State Buckeyes

    Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +1600

  • 8) QB Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt Commodores

    Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +1700

  • 9) QB Joey Aguilar, Tennessee Volunteers

    Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +1700

  • 10) QB Marcel Reed,Texas A&M Aggies

    Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +2000

  • 11) QB Sam Leavitt, Arizona State Sun Devils

    Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +2000

     

  • 12) QB Gunner Stockton, Georgia Bulldogs

    Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +2500

  • 13) QB Haynes King, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

    Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +2500

  • 14) QB CJ Carr, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

    Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +2500

  • 15) QB Devon Dampier, Utah Utes

    Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +3000

  • 16) QB Beau Pribula, Missouri Tigers

    Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +3000

  • 17) QB Jayden Maiava, USC Trojans

    Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +3000

  • 18) RB Ahmad Hardy, Missouri Tigers

    Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +3000

  • 19) QB Garrett Nussmeier, LSU Tigers

    Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +3500

  • 20) QB John Mateer, Oklahoma Sooners

    Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +4000

  • 21) QB Arch Manning, Texas Longhorns

    Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +5000

  • 22) RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

    Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +5000

  • 23) QB Behren Morton, Texas Tech Red Raiders

    Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +5000

  • 24) QB Bryce Underwood, Michigan Wolverines

    Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +5500

  • 25) QB Drew Allar, Penn State Nittany Lions

    Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +6500

    Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

MORE ARTICLES

MORE ARTICLES

Ranking the 12 Most-Likely College Football Playoff Teams Right Now

NCAAF · 1 hour ago

Grant White

Joel Klatt Reveals Top 10 College Football Rankings Ahead of Week 6

NCAAF · 1 hour ago

Sportsgrid Staff

College Football: SEC Power Rankings After Week 5

NCAAF · 3 hours ago

John Canady

College Football 2025: Big Ten Power Rankings Entering Week 6

NCAAF · 3 hours ago

Danny Mogollon

2025 Big 12 Bowl Projections After Week 5: TCU Walking Tall

NCAAF · 4 hours ago

Sportsgrid Staff

ESPN Ranks College Football's 20 Unbeaten Teams By Strength of Record

NCAAF · 5 hours ago

Sportsgrid Staff

College Football: Ranking All 16 SEC Quarterbacks by ESPN's QBR

NCAAF · 5 hours ago

Joe Cervenka

ESPN Ranks College Football's 20 Unbeaten Teams From Most to Least Likely to Win Out

NCAAF · 5 hours ago

Sportsgrid Staff

College Football: Ranking All 18 Big Ten Quarterbacks by ESPN's QBR

NCAAF · 5 hours ago

Joe Cervenka

NIL 2025 College Football Top 100 Rankings: Mendoza Making Moves

NCAAF · 6 hours ago

Sportsgrid Staff