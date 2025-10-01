2025 ACC Bowl Projections Going Into Week 6 of the College Football Season
Sportsgrid Staff
Host · Writer
Holiday Bowl
January 2, 2026
Louisville Cardinals vs. BYU Cougars
Louisville Odds to Win the ACC: +950
Louisville Odds to Make the CFP: +570
Military Bowl
December 27, 2025
Army Black Knights vs. Syracuse Orange
Syracuse Odds to Win the ACC: +30000
Pinstripe Bowl
December 27, 2025
Purdue Boilermakers vs. California Golden Bears
California Odds to Win the ACC: +2700
Fenway Bowl
December 27, 2025
North Carolina State Wolfpack vs. East Carolina Pirates
North Carolina State Odds to Win the ACC: +30000
Pop-Tarts Bowl
December 27, 2025
Kansas Jayhawks vs. North Carolina Tar Heels
North Carolina Odds to Win the ACC: +12500
Gator Bowl
December 27, 2025
Auburn Tigers vs. Pittsburgh Panthers
Pittsburgh Odds to Win the ACC: +6000
Birmingham Bowl
December 29, 2025
Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons
Wake Forest Odds to Win the ACC: +30000
Sun Bowl
December 31, 2025
Michigan Wolverines vs. SMU Mustangs
SMU Odds to Win the ACC: +2200
SMU Odds to Make the CFP: +1800
Duke's Mayo Bowl
January 2, 2026
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. Florida Gators
Georgia Tech Odds to Win the ACC: +460
Georgia Tech Odds to Make the CFP: +300
