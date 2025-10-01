Live NowLive
NCAAF · 14 minutes ago

2025 ACC Bowl Projections Going Into Week 6 of the College Football Season

Sportsgrid Staff

Host · Writer

  • Holiday Bowl

    January 2, 2026

    Louisville Cardinals vs. BYU Cougars

    Louisville Odds to Win the ACC: +950

    Louisville Odds to Make the CFP: +570

     

  • Pinstripe Bowl

    December 27, 2025

    Purdue Boilermakers vs. California Golden Bears

    California Odds to Win the ACC: +2700

  • Fenway Bowl

    December 27, 2025

    North Carolina State Wolfpack vs. East Carolina Pirates

    North Carolina State Odds to Win the ACC: +30000

    Go Long with SportsGrid’s Free Weekly College Football Game Picks and College Football Player Prop Bets!

  • Pop-Tarts Bowl

    December 27, 2025

    Kansas Jayhawks vs. North Carolina Tar Heels

    North Carolina Odds to Win the ACC: +12500

  • Gator Bowl

    December 27, 2025

    Auburn Tigers vs. Pittsburgh Panthers

    Pittsburgh Odds to Win the ACC: +6000

  • Birmingham Bowl

    December 29, 2025

    Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons

    Wake Forest Odds to Win the ACC: +30000

  • Sun Bowl

    December 31, 2025

    Michigan Wolverines vs. SMU Mustangs

    SMU Odds to Win the ACC: +2200

    SMU Odds to Make the CFP: +1800

    Stay current on all breaking transfers and rumored landing spots on SportsGrid's CFB portal page.

  • Duke's Mayo Bowl

    January 2, 2026

    Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. Florida Gators

    Georgia Tech Odds to Win the ACC: +460

    Georgia Tech Odds to Make the CFP: +300

     

