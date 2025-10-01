Live NowLive
WATCH

LISTEN

NCAAF · 11 minutes ago

2025 SEC Bowl Projections Into Week 6 of the College Football Season

Sportsgrid Staff

Host · Writer

  • Duke's Mayo Bowl

    January 2, 2026

    Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. Florida Gators

    Florida Odds to Win the SEC: +7500

    Florida Odds to Make the CFP: +3000

  • Texas Bowl

    December 27, 2025

    Georgia Bulldogs vs. Houston Cougars

    Georgia Odds to Win the SEC: +650

    Georgia Odds to Make the CFP: -152

  • Birmingham Bowl

    December 29, 2025

    Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons

    Arkansas Odds to Win the SEC: +22500

    Arkansas Odds to Make the CFP: +2500

  • Music City Bowl

    December 30, 2025

    Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Missouri Tigers

    Missouri Odds to Win the SEC: +2000

    Missouri Odds to Make the CFP: +285

  • ReliaQuest Bowl

    December 31, 2025

    South Carolina Gamecocks vs. Indiana Hoosiers

    South Carolina Odds to Win the SEC: +30000

    South Carolina Odds to Make the CFP: +5000

  • Citrus Bowl

    December 31, 2025

    Washington Huskies vs. Tennessee Volunteers

    Tennessee Odds to Win the SEC: +3000

    Tennessee Odds to Make the CFP: +265

  • Las Vegas Bowl

    December 31, 2025

    Vanderbilt Commodores vs. Maryland Terrapins

    Vanderbilt Odds to Win the SEC: +2700

    Vanderbilt Odds to Make the CFP: +370

  • Liberty Bowl

    January 2, 2025

    Kentucky Wildcats vs. Arizona State Sun Devils

    Kentucky Odds to Win the SEC: +30000

