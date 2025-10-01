2025 SEC Bowl Projections Into Week 6 of the College Football Season
Sportsgrid Staff
Host · Writer
Duke's Mayo Bowl
January 2, 2026
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. Florida Gators
Florida Odds to Win the SEC: +7500
Florida Odds to Make the CFP: +3000
Gator Bowl
December 27, 2025
Auburn Tigers vs. Pittsburgh Panthers
Auburn Odds to Make the CFP: +850
Auburn Odds to Win the SEC: +12500
Texas Bowl
December 27, 2025
Georgia Bulldogs vs. Houston Cougars
Georgia Odds to Win the SEC: +650
Georgia Odds to Make the CFP: -152
Birmingham Bowl
December 29, 2025
Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons
Arkansas Odds to Win the SEC: +22500
Arkansas Odds to Make the CFP: +2500
Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.
Music City Bowl
December 30, 2025
Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Missouri Tigers
Missouri Odds to Win the SEC: +2000
Missouri Odds to Make the CFP: +285
ReliaQuest Bowl
December 31, 2025
South Carolina Gamecocks vs. Indiana Hoosiers
South Carolina Odds to Win the SEC: +30000
South Carolina Odds to Make the CFP: +5000
Matriculate down the field with SportsGrid’s FREE Top College Football Picks and College Football Player Prop Picks every week!
Citrus Bowl
December 31, 2025
Washington Huskies vs. Tennessee Volunteers
Tennessee Odds to Win the SEC: +3000
Tennessee Odds to Make the CFP: +265
Stay current on all breaking transfers and rumored landing spots on SportsGrid's CFB portal page.
Las Vegas Bowl
December 31, 2025
Vanderbilt Commodores vs. Maryland Terrapins
Vanderbilt Odds to Win the SEC: +2700
Vanderbilt Odds to Make the CFP: +370
Liberty Bowl
January 2, 2025
Kentucky Wildcats vs. Arizona State Sun Devils
Kentucky Odds to Win the SEC: +30000
Go Long with SportsGrid’s Free Weekly College Football Game Picks and College Football Player Prop Bets!
Duke's Mayo Bowl
January 2, 2026
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. Florida Gators
Florida Odds to Win the SEC: +7500
Florida Odds to Make the CFP: +3000
Gator Bowl
December 27, 2025
Auburn Tigers vs. Pittsburgh Panthers
Auburn Odds to Make the CFP: +850
Auburn Odds to Win the SEC: +12500
MORE ARTICLES
NCAAF · 28 minutes ago
John Canady
NCAAF · 42 minutes ago
Sportsgrid Staff
NCAAF · 1 hour ago
Grant White
NCAAF · 1 hour ago
Sportsgrid Staff
NCAAF · 2 hours ago
Sportsgrid Staff
NCAAF · 3 hours ago
John Canady
NCAAF · 3 hours ago
Danny Mogollon
NCAAF · 4 hours ago
Sportsgrid Staff
NCAAF · 5 hours ago
Sportsgrid Staff
NCAAF · 5 hours ago
Joe Cervenka