Joel Klatt Reveals Top 10 College Football Rankings Ahead of Week 6
Sportsgrid Staff
Host · Writer
3) Georgia Bulldogs
Week 6 Matchup: Kentucky
AP Rank: 12
Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.
1) Ohio State Buckeyes
Week 6 Matchup: Minnesota
AP Rank: 1
Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.
2) Miami (FL) Hurricanes
Week 6 Matchup: Florida State
AP Rank: 3
3) Oregon Ducks
Week 6 Matchup: Bye
AP Rank: 2
4) Texas Longhorns
Week 6 Matchup: Florida
AP Rank: 9
5) Texas Tech Red Raiders
Week 6 Matchup: Arkansas State
AP Rank: 11
6) Ole Miss Rebels
Week 6 Matchup: Bye
AP Rank: 4
7) Texas A&M Aggies
Week 6 Matchup: Mississippi State
AP Rank: 6
8) Alabama Crimson Tide
Week 6 Matchup: Vanderbilt
AP Rank: 10
9) Penn State Nittany Lions
Week 6 Matchup: UCLA
AP Rank: 7
3) Georgia Bulldogs
Week 6 Matchup: Kentucky
AP Rank: 12
Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.
1) Ohio State Buckeyes
Week 6 Matchup: Minnesota
AP Rank: 1
Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.
MORE ARTICLES
NCAAF · 2 hours ago
Sportsgrid Staff
NCAAF · 3 hours ago
John Canady
NCAAF · 3 hours ago
Danny Mogollon
NCAAF · 4 hours ago
Sportsgrid Staff
NCAAF · 5 hours ago
Sportsgrid Staff
NCAAF · 5 hours ago
Joe Cervenka
NCAAF · 5 hours ago
Sportsgrid Staff
NCAAF · 5 hours ago
Joe Cervenka
NCAAF · 6 hours ago
Sportsgrid Staff
NCAAF · 6 hours ago
TJ Inman