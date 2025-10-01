Ranking the 12 Most-Likely College Football Playoff Teams Right Now
Grant White
Host · Writer
First Team Out (Group of 6) - Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Odds to Make the Playoffs: +132
National Championship Odds: +2500
#1 Seed - Ohio State Buckeyes (Big Ten Champions)
Odds to Make the Playoffs: -2000
National Championship Odds: +500
#2 Seed - Ole Miss Rebels (SEC Champions)
Odds to Make the Playoffs: -184
National Championship Odds: +1900
#3 Seed - Miami (FL) Hurricanes (ACC Champions)
Odds to Make the Playoffs: -430
National Championship Odds: +1300
#4 Seed - Oregon Ducks
Odds to Make the Playoffs: -1800
National Championship Odds: +550
#5 Seed - Alabama Crimson Tide
Odds to Make the Playoffs: -205
National Championship Odds: +800
#6 Seed - Penn State Nittany Lions
Odds to Make the Playoffs: -160
National Championship Odds: +900
#7 Seed - Texas Tech Red Raiders (Big 12 Champions)
Odds to Make the Playoffs: +120
National Championship Odds: +4500
#8 Seed - Oklahoma Sooners
Odds to Make the Playoffs: +122
National Championship Odds: +2000
#9 Seed - Texas Longhorns
Odds to Make the Playoffs: -160
National Championship Odds: +800
#10 Seed - Georgia Bulldogs
Odds to Make the Playoffs: -154
National Championship Odds: +1000
#11 Seed - Texas A&M Aggies
Odds to Make the Playoffs: -118
National Championship Odds: +2000
#12 Seed - South Florida Bulls (AAC Champions)
Odds to Make the Playoffs: +330
National Championship Odds: +40000
First Team Out (Power 4) - Indiana Hoosiers
Odds to Make the Playoffs: +130
National Championship Odds: +3500
