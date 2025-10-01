Live NowLive
NCAAF · 10 minutes ago

Ranking the 12 Most-Likely College Football Playoff Teams Right Now

Grant White

Host · Writer

VIEW MORE

  • First Team Out (Group of 6) - Notre Dame Fighting Irish

    Odds to Make the Playoffs: +132

    National Championship Odds: +2500

    Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

  • #2 Seed - Ole Miss Rebels (SEC Champions)

    Odds to Make the Playoffs: -184

    National Championship Odds: +1900

  • #3 Seed - Miami (FL) Hurricanes (ACC Champions)

    Odds to Make the Playoffs: -430

    National Championship Odds: +1300

  • #4 Seed - Oregon Ducks

    Odds to Make the Playoffs: -1800

    National Championship Odds: +550

  • #5 Seed - Alabama Crimson Tide

    Odds to Make the Playoffs: -205

    National Championship Odds: +800

  • #6 Seed - Penn State Nittany Lions

    Odds to Make the Playoffs: -160

    National Championship Odds: +900

  • #7 Seed - Texas Tech Red Raiders (Big 12 Champions)

    Odds to Make the Playoffs: +120

    National Championship Odds: +4500

  • #8 Seed - Oklahoma Sooners

    Odds to Make the Playoffs: +122

    National Championship Odds: +2000

  • #9 Seed - Texas Longhorns

    Odds to Make the Playoffs: -160

    National Championship Odds: +800

  • #10 Seed - Georgia Bulldogs

    Odds to Make the Playoffs: -154

    National Championship Odds: +1000

  • #11 Seed - Texas A&M Aggies

    Odds to Make the Playoffs: -118

    National Championship Odds: +2000

  • #12 Seed - South Florida Bulls (AAC Champions)

    Odds to Make the Playoffs: +330

    National Championship Odds: +40000

  • First Team Out (Power 4) - Indiana Hoosiers

    Odds to Make the Playoffs: +130

    National Championship Odds: +3500

