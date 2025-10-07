Live NowLive
NCAAF · 1 hour ago

College Football Playoff Predictions Using the Coaches Poll

John Canady

Host · Writer

  • First Team Out G6: South Florida Bulls

    AFCA Coaches Poll Rank: Unranked (next best G6 team in rankings)

    Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

  • 2 Seed: Oregon Ducks

    AFCA Coaches Poll Rank: 2

  • 3 Seed: Miami Hurricanes (ACC Champ)

    AFCA Coaches Poll Rank: 3

  • 4 Seed: Ole Miss Rebels (SEC Champ)

    AFCA Coaches Poll Rank: 4

  • 5 Seed: Texas A&M Aggies

    AFCA Coaches Poll Rank: 5

  • 6 Seed: Oklahoma Sooners

    AFCA Coaches Poll Rank: 6

  • 7 Seed: Indiana Hoosiers

    AFCA Coaches Poll Rank: 7

  • 8 Seed: Alabama Crimson Tide

    AFCA Coaches Poll Rank: 8

  • 9 Seed: Georgia Bulldogs

    AFCA Coaches Poll Rank: 9

  • 10 Seed: Texas Tech Red Raiders

    AFCA Coaches Poll Rank: 10

  • 11 Seed: LSU Tigers

    AFCA Coaches Poll Rank: 11

  • 12 Seed: Memphis Tigers (American Champ)

    AFCA Coaches Poll Rank: 25

  • Projected First Round Byes

  • Projected First Round Matchups:

    Projected First Round Matchups:

    No. 12 Memphis vs. No. 5 Texas A&M
    No. 11 LSU vs. No. 6 Oklahoma
    No. 10 Texas Tech vs. No. 7 Indiana
    No. 9 Georgia vs. No. 8 Alabama

  • First Team Out: Tennessee Volunteers

    AFCA Coaches Poll Rank: 12

  • Next Team Out: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

    AFCA Coaches Poll Rank: 13

  • On the Bubble: Missouri Tigers

    AFCA Coaches Poll Rank: 14

