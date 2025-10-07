College Football Playoff Predictions Using the Coaches Poll
John Canady
Host · Writer
First Team Out G6: South Florida Bulls
AFCA Coaches Poll Rank: Unranked (next best G6 team in rankings)
Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.
1 Seed: Ohio State Buckeyes (Big Ten Champ)
AFCA Coaches Poll Rank: 1
Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.
2 Seed: Oregon Ducks
AFCA Coaches Poll Rank: 2
3 Seed: Miami Hurricanes (ACC Champ)
AFCA Coaches Poll Rank: 3
4 Seed: Ole Miss Rebels (SEC Champ)
AFCA Coaches Poll Rank: 4
5 Seed: Texas A&M Aggies
AFCA Coaches Poll Rank: 5
6 Seed: Oklahoma Sooners
AFCA Coaches Poll Rank: 6
7 Seed: Indiana Hoosiers
AFCA Coaches Poll Rank: 7
8 Seed: Alabama Crimson Tide
AFCA Coaches Poll Rank: 8
9 Seed: Georgia Bulldogs
AFCA Coaches Poll Rank: 9
10 Seed: Texas Tech Red Raiders
AFCA Coaches Poll Rank: 10
11 Seed: LSU Tigers
AFCA Coaches Poll Rank: 11
12 Seed: Memphis Tigers (American Champ)
AFCA Coaches Poll Rank: 25
Projected First Round Byes
Projected First Round Byes:
No. 1 Ohio State
No. 2 Oregon
No. 3 Miami
No. 4 Ole Miss
Projected First Round Matchups:
Projected First Round Matchups:
No. 12 Memphis vs. No. 5 Texas A&M
No. 11 LSU vs. No. 6 Oklahoma
No. 10 Texas Tech vs. No. 7 Indiana
No. 9 Georgia vs. No. 8 Alabama
First Team Out: Tennessee Volunteers
AFCA Coaches Poll Rank: 12
Next Team Out: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
AFCA Coaches Poll Rank: 13
On the Bubble: Missouri Tigers
AFCA Coaches Poll Rank: 14
First Team Out G6: South Florida Bulls
AFCA Coaches Poll Rank: Unranked (next best G6 team in rankings)
Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.
1 Seed: Ohio State Buckeyes (Big Ten Champ)
AFCA Coaches Poll Rank: 1
Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.
MORE ARTICLES
NCAAF · 2 hours ago
Grant White
NCAAF · 2 hours ago
John Canady
NCAAF · 2 hours ago
Sportsgrid Staff
NCAAF · 2 hours ago
John Canady
NCAAF · 4 hours ago
Grant White
NCAAF · 7 hours ago
John Canady
NCAAF · 7 hours ago
Sportsgrid Staff
NCAAF · 7 hours ago
Sportsgrid Staff
NCAAF · 7 hours ago
TJ Inman
NCAAF · 7 hours ago
Sportsgrid Staff