2025 College Football Bowl Projections After Week 6
Bahamas Bowl
TBD
Bowling Green Falcons vs. Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders
Bowling Green Odds to Win the MAC: +1900
Middle Tennessee Odds to Win the CUSA: +7500
LA Bowl
December 13, 2025
Boise State Broncos vs. Cincinnati Bearcats
Boise State Odds to Win the Mountain West: -130
Boise State Odds to Make the CFP: +980
Cincinnati Odds to Win the Big 12: +1600
Cincinnati Odds to Make the CFP: +920
Salute to Veterans Bowl
December 16, 2025
Central Michigan Chippewas vs. Old Dominion Monarchs
Central Michigan Odds to Win the MAC: +1700
Old Dominion Odds to Win the Sun Belt: +165
Old Dominion Odds to Make the CFP: +1800
Cure Bowl
December 17, 2025
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers vs. San Diego State Aztecs
Western Kentucky Odds to Win the CUSA: +200
San Diego State Odds to Win the MWC: +1200
68 Ventures Bowl
December 17, 2025
UL Monroe Warhawks vs. Western Michigan Broncos
UL Monroe Odds to Win the SBC: +2500
Western Michigan Odds to Win the SBC: +650
Myrtle Beach Bowl
December 19, 2025
Buffalo Bulls vs. Texas State Bobcats
Buffalo Odds to Win the MAC: +700
Texas State Bobcats Odds to Win the SBC: +1000
Gasparilla Bowl
December 19, 2025
Auburn Tigers vs. Tulane Green Wave
Auburn Odds to Make the CFP: +680
Tulane Odds to win the AAC: +390
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
December 22, 2025
Utah State Aggies vs. Ohio Bobcats
Utah State Odds to Win the MWC: +2000
Ohio Bobcats Odds to Win the MAC: +310
Boca Raton Bowl
December 23, 2025
Georgia Southern Eagles vs. Temple Owls
Georgia Southern Odds to Win the SBC: +5500
Temple Odds to Win the AAC: +3500
New Orleans Bowl
December 23, 2025
Coastal Carolina Chanticleers vs. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs
Coastal Carolina Odds to Win the SBC: +15000
Louisiana Tech Odds to Win the CUSA: +200
Frisco Bowl
December 23, 2025
Rice Owls vs. Hawaii Rainbow Warriors
Rice Odds to Win the AAC: +30000
Hawaii Odds to Win the MWC: +4500
Hawaii Bowl
December 24, 2025
South Florida Bulls vs. New Mexico State Aggies
South Florida Odds to Win the AAC: +380
South Florida Odds to Make the CFP: +410
New Mexico State Odds to Win the CUSA: +6500
GameAbove Sports Bowl
December 26, 2025
USC Trojans vs. Toledo Rockets
USC Odds to Win the Big Ten: +3500
USC Odds to Make the CFP: +680
Toledo Odds to Win the MAC: +260
Rate Bowl
December 26, 2025
Michigan State Spartans vs. Arizona Wildcats
Michigan State Odds to Win the Big Ten: +30000
Arizona Odds to Win the Big 12: +3000
Arizona Odds to Make the CFP: +2200
First Responder Bowl
December 26, 2025
North Texas vs. Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns
North Texas Odds to Win the AAC: +390
Louisiana Odds to Win the SBC: +3000
Military Bowl
December 27, 2025
Army Black Knights vs. Syracuse Orange
Army Odds to Win the AAC: +30000
Syracuse Odds to Win the ACC: +30000
Pinstripe Bowl
December 27, 2025
Penn State Nittany Lions vs. California Golden Bears
Penn State Odds to Win the Big Ten: +8000
California Odds to Win the ACC: +15000
Fenway Bowl
December 27, 2025
North Carolina State Wolfpack vs. East Carolina Pirates
North Carolina State Odds to Win the ACC: +30000
East Carolina Odds to Win the AAC: +1100
Pop-Tarts Bowl
December 27, 2025
Kansas Jayhawks vs. Clemson Tigers
Kansas Odds to Win the Big 12: +1300
Clemson Odds to Win the ACC: +10000
Arizona Bowl
December 27, 2025
Fresno State Bulldogs vs. Miami (OH) Redhawks
Fresno State Odds to Win the MWC: +700
Fresno State Odds to Make the CFP: +5000
Miami (OH) Odds to Win the MAC: +380
New Mexico Bowl
December 27, 2025
Air Force Falcons vs. FIU Panthers
Air Force Odds to Win the MWC: +30000
FIU Panthers Odds to Win the CUSA: +1100
Gator Bowl
December 27, 2025
Missouri Tigers vs. Pittsburgh Panthers
Missouri Odds to Win the SEC: +1100
Pittsburgh Odds to Win the ACC: +7500
Texas Bowl
December 27, 2025
Tennessee Volunteers vs. Houston Cougars
Tennessee Odds to Win the SEC: +2500
Houston Odds to Win the Big 12: +8000
Birmingham Bowl
December 29, 2025
Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons
Arkansas Odds to Win the SEC: +22500
Arkansas Odds to Make the CFP: +2500
Wake Forest Odds to Win the ACC: +30000
Independence Bowl
December 30, 2025
Jacksonville State Gamecocks vs. TCU Horned Frogs
Jacksonville State Odds to Win the CUSA: +500
TCU Odds to Win the Big 12: +1300
Music City Bowl
December 30, 2025
Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Texas Longhorns
Nebraska Odds to Win the Big Ten: +4000
Nebraska Odds to Make the CFP: +1800
Texas Odds to Win the SEC: +1300
Alamo Bowl
December 30, 2025
Iowa State Cyclones vs. Washington State Cougars
Iowa State Odds to Win the Big 12: +650
Iowa State Odds to Make the CFP: +490
ReliaQuest Bowl
December 31, 2025
South Carolina Gamecocks vs. Illinois Fighting Illini
South Carolina Odds to Win the SEC: +30000
Illinois Odds to Win the Big Ten: +8000
Sun Bowl
December 31, 2025
Michigan Wolverines vs. SMU Mustangs
Michigan Odds to Win the Big Ten: +900
Michigan Odds to Make the CFP: +250
SMU Mustangs Odds to Win the ACC: +2000
Citrus Bowl
December 31, 2025
Washington Huskies vs. Florida Gators
Washington Odds to Win the Big Ten: +6000
Washington Odds to Make the CFP: +1200
Florida Odds to Win the SEC: +3300
Las Vegas Bowl
December 31, 2025
Vanderbilt Commodores vs. Maryland Terrapins
Vanderbilt Odds to Win the SEC: +2700
Vanderbilt Odds to Make the CFP: +370
Maryland Terrapins Odds to Win the Big Ten: +30000
Armed Forces Bowl
January 2, 2025
Navy Midshipmen vs. Liberty Flames
Navy Odds to Win the AAC: +650
Liberty Odds to Win the CUSA: +600
Liberty Bowl
January 2, 2025
Kentucky Wildcats vs. Arizona State Sun Devils
Kentucky Odds to Win the SEC: +30000
Arizona State Odds to Win the Big 12: +600
Arizona State Odds to Make the CFP: +390
Duke's Mayo Bowl
January 2, 2026
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs
Georgia Tech Odds to Win the ACC: +460
Georgia Tech Odds to Make the CFP: +300
Mississippi State Odds to Win the SEC: +30000
Holiday Bowl
January 2, 2026
Louisville Cardinals vs. BYU Cougars
Louisville Odds to Win the ACC: +4500
BYU Odds to Win the Big 12: +1200
BYU Odds to Make the CFP: +880
Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.
