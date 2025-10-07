Predicting the 12-Team Playoff Based on AP Top 25 Poll
First Team Out G6: South Florida Bulls
AP Rank: 24
1 Seed: Ohio State Buckeyes (Big 10 Champ)
AP Rank: 1
2 Seed: Miami Hurricanes (ACC Champ)
AP Rank: 2
3 Seed: Oregon Ducks
AP Rank: 3
4 Seed: Ole Miss Rebels (SEC Champ)
AP Rank: 4
5 Seed: Texas A&M Aggies
AP Rank: 5
6 Seed: Oklahoma Sooners
AP Rank: 6
7 Seed: Indiana Hoosiers
AP Rank: 7
8 Seed: Alabama Crimson Tide
AP Rank: 8
9 Seed: Texas Tech Red Raiders (Big 12 Champ)
AP Rank: 9
10 Seed: Georgia Bulldogs
AP Rank: 10
11 Seed: LSU Tigers
AP Rank: 11
12 Seed: Memphis Tigers
AP Rank: 23
Projected First Round Byes
No. 1 Ohio State
No. 2 Miami
No. 3 Oregon
No. 4 Ole Miss
Projected First Round Matchups
No. 12 Memphis vs. No. 5 Texas A&M
No. 11 LSU vs. No. 6 Oklahoma
No. 10 LSU vs. No. 7 Indiana
No. 9 Texas Tech vs. No. 8 Alabama
First Team Out: Tennessee Volunteers
AP Rank: 12
Next Team Out: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
AP Rank: 13
On the Bubble: Missouri Tigers
AP Rank: 14
