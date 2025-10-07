ESPN Ranks College Football’s 15 Unbeaten Teams by Projected Wins
Sportsgrid Staff
Host · Writer
16) Navy Midshipmen
Projected Wins: 7.8
1) Miami Hurricanes
Projected Wins: 11.6
2) Ohio State Buckeyes
Projected Wins: 11.5
3) Memphis Tigers
Projected Wins: 11.2
4) Oregon Ducks
Projected Wins: 11.2
5) Texas Tech Red Raiders
Projected Wins: 10.9
6) North Texas Mean Green
Projected Wins: 10.7
7) Indiana Hoosiers
Projected Wins: 10.7
8) Ole Miss Rebels
Projected Wins: 10.6
9) UNLV Rebels
Projected Wins: 10.4
10) Texas A&M Aggies
Projected Wins: 9.5
11) BYU Cougars
Projected Wins: 9.5
12) Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
Projected Wins: 9.1
13) Missouri Tigers
Projected Wins: 8.8
14) Oklahoma Sooners
Projected Wins: 8.3
