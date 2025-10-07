Ranking the 25 Teams Best Positioned to Make the College Football Playoff
Sportsgrid Staff
Host · Writer
25) Penn State Nittany Lions
Penn State To Make the College Football Playoff: +680
1) Ohio State Buckeyes
Ohio State To Make the College Football Playoff: -3500
2) Miami (FL) Hurricanes
Miami (FL) To Make the College Football Playoff: -3000
3) Oregon Ducks
Oregon To Make the College Football Playoff: -1600
4) Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama To Make the College Football Playoff: -290
5) Ole Miss Rebels
Ole Miss To Make the College Football Playoff: -194
6) Texas A&M Aggies
Texas A&M To Make the College Football Playoff: -188
7) Georgia Bulldogs
Georgia To Make the College Football Playoff: -184
8) Texas Tech Red Raiders
Texas Tech To Make the College Football Playoff: -184
9) Indiana Hoosiers
Indiana To Make the College Football Playoff: -148
10) Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Notre Dame To Make the College Football Playoff: -114
11) Oklahoma Sooners
Oklahoma To Make the College Football Playoff: -110
12) Missouri Tigers
Missouri To Make the College Football Playoff: +172
13) LSU Tigers
LSU To Make the College Football Playoff: +198
14) Texas Longhorns
Texas To Make the College Football Playoff: +235
15) Tennessee Volunteers
Tennessee To Make the College Football Playoff: +245
16) Michigan Wolverines
Michigan To Make the College Football Playoff: +250
17) Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
Georgia Tech To Make the College Football Playoff: +280
18) Memphis Tigers
Memphis To Make the College Football Playoff: +285
19) South Florida Bulls
South Florida To Make the College Football Playoff: +410
20) Tulane Green Wave
Tulane To Make the College Football Playoff: +430
21) Vanderbilt Commodores
Vanderbilt To Make the College Football Playoff: +470
22) North Texas Mean Green
North Texas To Make the College Football Playoff: +470
23) Arizona State Sun Devils
Arizona State To Make the College Football Playoff: +570
24) Utah Utes
Utah To Make the College Football Playoff: +630
