NCAAF · 6 hours ago

Ranking the 25 Teams Best Positioned to Make the College Football Playoff

Sportsgrid Staff

Host · Writer

  • 2) Miami (FL) Hurricanes

    Miami (FL) To Make the College Football Playoff: -3000

  • 3) Oregon Ducks

    Oregon To Make the College Football Playoff: -1600

  • 4) Alabama Crimson Tide

    Alabama To Make the College Football Playoff: -290

  • 5) Ole Miss Rebels

    Ole Miss To Make the College Football Playoff: -194

  • 6) Texas A&M Aggies

    Texas A&M To Make the College Football Playoff: -188

  • 7) Georgia Bulldogs

    Georgia To Make the College Football Playoff: -184

  • 8) Texas Tech Red Raiders

    Texas Tech To Make the College Football Playoff: -184

  • 9) Indiana Hoosiers

    Indiana To Make the College Football Playoff: -148

  • 10) Notre Dame Fighting Irish

    Notre Dame To Make the College Football Playoff: -114

  • 11) Oklahoma Sooners

    Oklahoma To Make the College Football Playoff: -110

  • 12) Missouri Tigers

    Missouri To Make the College Football Playoff: +172

  • 13) LSU Tigers

    LSU To Make the College Football Playoff: +198

  • 14) Texas Longhorns

    Texas To Make the College Football Playoff: +235

  • 15) Tennessee Volunteers

    Tennessee To Make the College Football Playoff: +245

  • 16) Michigan Wolverines

    Michigan To Make the College Football Playoff: +250

  • 17) Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

    Georgia Tech To Make the College Football Playoff: +280

  • 18) Memphis Tigers

    Memphis To Make the College Football Playoff: +285

  • 19) South Florida Bulls

    South Florida To Make the College Football Playoff: +410

  • 20) Tulane Green Wave

    Tulane To Make the College Football Playoff: +430

  • 21) Vanderbilt Commodores

    Vanderbilt To Make the College Football Playoff: +470

  • 22) North Texas Mean Green

    North Texas To Make the College Football Playoff: +470

  • 23) Arizona State Sun Devils

    Arizona State To Make the College Football Playoff: +570

  • 24) Utah Utes

    Utah To Make the College Football Playoff: +630

