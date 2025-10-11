Does Florida Play Today? College Football Schedule for Gators’ Next Game

The 2025 college football campaign is underway, and SportsGrid has every matchup covered. Check out the complete Florida Gators schedule right here.

Does Florida Play Today?

Yes, the Florida Gators do play today in Week 7 of the college football season.

The Gators are coming off the biggest win of the season thus far, looking to improve on their 2-3 record. Florida beat the Texas Longhorns in Week 6. The Florida Gators will head to to face the No. 5-ranked Texas A&M Aggies. The Gators sit as 7.5-point underdogs, coming in at +220 on the moneyline.

Florida boasts the tenth-shortest odds to win the SEC at +3300. The Gators’ odds to win the National Championship are at +15000.

What does the rest of the Gators’ schedule look like this season? Jump in below.

Florida Gators 2025 Football Schedule

Date Game Aug. 30 Florida 55, Long Island University 0 Sept. 6 Florida 16, South Florida 18 Sept. 13 Florida 10, LSU 20 Sept. 20 Florida 7, Miami 26 Sept. 27 Bye Oct. 4 Florida 29, Texas 21 Oct. 11 @ Texas A&M Oct. 18 vs Mississippi State Oct. 25 Bye Nov. 1 vs Georgia Nov. 8 @ Kentucky Nov. 15 @ Ole Miss Nov. 22 vs Tennessee Nov. 29 vs Florida State

