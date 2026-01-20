Indiana vs. Miami: How Cignetti’s Hoosiers Won the National Title

Indiana Completes the Miracle: Hoosiers Win First National Title

Arguably the greatest Cinderella story in the history of college football, the losingest program in the sport wins the national championship, completing an undefeated 16-0 season. Relive the Indiana vs. Miami thriller. From Fernando Mendoza’s iconic 4th-down TD to Curt Cignetti’s "Google Me" promise, see how the Hoosiers became national champions with a 27-21 victory over the Hurricanes.

From the "losingest program" to the top of the mountain. Indiana's 2025-26 season is officially the most remarkable turnaround in sports history. Curt Cigetti arrived in Bloomington on a mission to not only back up his viral “Google me, I win” quote but to build a team that the Hoosier faithful could rally behind. It’s safe to say that this Indiana squad not only exceeded expectations but delivered a historic season to remember.