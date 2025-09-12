ESPN Ranks Big Ten College Football Teams Ahead of Week 3
John Canady
Host · Writer
18) Purdue Boilermakers
Record: 2-0 | FPI: -3.3
1) Oregon Ducks
Record: 2-0 | FPI: 24.6
2) Ohio State Buckeyes
Record: 2-0 | FPI: 22.3
3) USC Trojans
Record: 2-0 | FPI: 20.9
4) Penn State Nittany Lions
Record: 2-0 | FPI: 19.6
5) Nebraska Cornhuskers
Record: 2-0 | FPI: 14.3
6) Indiana Hoosiers
Record: 2-0 | FPI: 13.3
7) Illinois Fighting Illini
Record: 2-0 | FPI: 11.7
8) Michigan Wolverines
Record: 1-1 | FPI: 10.2
9) Washington Huskies
Record: 2-0 | FPI: 9.9
10) Rutgers Scarlet Knights
Record: 2-0 | FPI: 7.0
11) Wisconsin Badgers
Record: 2-0 | FPI: 6.9
12) Iowa Hawkeyes
Record: 1-1 | FPI: 6.7
13) Minnesota Golden Gophers
Record: 2-0 | FPI: 5.5
14) Maryland Terrapins
Record: 2-0 | FPI: 2.8
15) Michigan State Spartans
Record: 2-0 | FPI: 1.4
16) Northwestern Wildcats
Record: 1-1 | FPI: -2.6
17) UCLA Bruins
Record: 0-2 | FPI: -2.6
