NCAAF · 5 hours ago

ESPN Ranks The Top 10 Most Impactful 2025 College Football Transfers Through Week 2

John Canady

Host · Writer

  • 10) DL Clev Lubin, Louisville

    2025 Stats Through Week 2: 14 TOT Tackles | 3.5 Sacks | 1 FF

    Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

  • 2) QB Tommy Castellanos, Florida State

    2025 Stats Through Week 2: 389 Passing Yards | 3 Pass TDs | 0 INT | 1 Rush TDs

  • 3) QB Jackson Arnold, Auburn

    2025 Stats Through Week 2: 359 Passing Yards | 3 Pass TDs | 0 INT | 2 Rush TDs

  • 4) Carson Beck, Miami

    2025 Stats Through Week 2: 472 Passing Yards | 4 Pass TDs | 0 INT 

  • 5) QB Beau Pribula, Missouri

    2025 Stats Through Week 2: 617 Passing Yards | 5 Pass TDs | 0 INT | 2 Rush TDs

  • 6) RB Justice Haynes, Michigan

    2025 Stats Through Week 2: 35 CAR | 284 Rushing Yards | 4 TDs

  • 7) CB Mansoor Delane, LSU

    2025 Stats Through Week 2: 4 TOT Tackles | 3 PD | 1 INT 

  • 8) RB Kewan Lacy, Ole Miss

    2025 Stats Through Week 2: 44 CAR | 246 Rushing Yards | 4 TDs

  • 9) WR Mario Craver, Texas A&M

    2025 Stats Through Week 2: 13 REC | 236 REC Yards | 3 TDs

