ESPN Ranks The Top 10 Most Impactful 2025 College Football Transfers Through Week 2
John Canady
Host · Writer
10) DL Clev Lubin, Louisville
2025 Stats Through Week 2: 14 TOT Tackles | 3.5 Sacks | 1 FF
1) QB John Mateer, Oklahoma
2025 Stats Through Week 2: 662 Passing Yards | 4 Pass TDs | 2 INT | 3 Rush TDs
2) QB Tommy Castellanos, Florida State
2025 Stats Through Week 2: 389 Passing Yards | 3 Pass TDs | 0 INT | 1 Rush TDs
3) QB Jackson Arnold, Auburn
2025 Stats Through Week 2: 359 Passing Yards | 3 Pass TDs | 0 INT | 2 Rush TDs
4) Carson Beck, Miami
2025 Stats Through Week 2: 472 Passing Yards | 4 Pass TDs | 0 INT
5) QB Beau Pribula, Missouri
2025 Stats Through Week 2: 617 Passing Yards | 5 Pass TDs | 0 INT | 2 Rush TDs
6) RB Justice Haynes, Michigan
2025 Stats Through Week 2: 35 CAR | 284 Rushing Yards | 4 TDs
7) CB Mansoor Delane, LSU
2025 Stats Through Week 2: 4 TOT Tackles | 3 PD | 1 INT
8) RB Kewan Lacy, Ole Miss
2025 Stats Through Week 2: 44 CAR | 246 Rushing Yards | 4 TDs
9) WR Mario Craver, Texas A&M
2025 Stats Through Week 2: 13 REC | 236 REC Yards | 3 TDs
