ESPN Ranks College Football’s 20 Unbeaten Teams by Projected Wins
John Canady
Host · Writer
20) Maryland Terrapins
Projected Wins: 7.2
1) Miami Hurricanes
Projected Wins: 11.3
2) Oregon Ducks
Projected Wins: 11.2
3) Ohio State Buckeyes
Projected Wins: 11.1
4) Memphis Tigers
Projected Wins: 10.9
5) Indiana Hoosiers
Projected Wins: 10.6
6) North Texas Mean Green
Projected Wins: 10.5
7) Ole Miss Rebels
Projected Wins: 10.5
8) Texas Tech Red Raiders
Projected Wins: 10.2
9) UNLV Rebels
Projected Wins: 10.0
10) BYU Cougars
Projected Wins: 9.8
11) Texas A&M Aggies
Projected Wins: 9.2
12) Iowa State Cyclones
Projected Wins: 9.2
13) Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
Projected Wins: 9.1
14) Louisville Cardinals
Projected Wins: 8.8
15) Missouri Tigers
Projected Wins: 8.8
16) Vanderbilt Commodores
Projected Wins: 8.7
17) Oklahoma Sooners
Projected Wins: 8.3
18) Navy Midshipmen
Projected Wins: 8.1
19) Houston Cougars
Projected Wins: 7.9
