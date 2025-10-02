Live NowLive
NCAAF · 3 hours ago

ESPN Ranks College Football’s 20 Unbeaten Teams by Remaining Strength of Schedule

John Canady

Host · Writer

  • 2) Oklahoma Sooners

    Remaining Strength of Schedule Rank: 3

  • 3) Missouri Tigers

    Remaining Strength of Schedule Rank: 7

  • 4) Oregon Ducks

    Remaining Strength of Schedule Rank: 21

  • 5) Texas A&M Aggies

    Remaining Strength of Schedule Rank: 22

  • 6) Indiana Hoosiers

    Remaining Strength of Schedule Rank: 27

  • 7) Ole Miss Rebels

    Remaining Strength of Schedule Rank: 30

  • 8) Maryland Terrapins

    Remaining Strength of Schedule Rank: 33

  • 9) Ohio State Buckeyes

    Remaining Strength of Schedule Rank: 36

  • 10) BYU Cougars

    Remaining Strength of Schedule Rank: 37

  • 11) Iowa State Cyclones

    Remaining Strength of Schedule Rank: 44

  • 12) Louisville Cardinals

    Remaining Strength of Schedule Rank: 54

  • 13) Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

    Remaining Strength of Schedule Rank: 56

  • 14) Texas Tech Red Raiders

    Remaining Strength of Schedule Rank: 57

  • 15) Houston Cougars

    Remaining Strength of Schedule Rank: 58

  • 16) Navy Midshipmen

    Remaining Strength of Schedule Rank: 60

  • 17) Miami Hurricanes

    Remaining Strength of Schedule Rank: 64

  • 18) Memphis Tigers

    Remaining Strength of Schedule Rank: 83

  • 19) UNLV Rebels

    Remaining Strength of Schedule Rank: 95

