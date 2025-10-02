Live NowLive
Samsung TV Plus
Roku TV
Amazon Prime Video
FireTV
LG Channels
Vizio
Xiaomi
YouTube TV
FuboTV
Plex
Sling Tv
VIDAA
TCL
FreeCast
Local Now
Sports.Tv
Stremium
Rad TV
Free Live Sports
YouTube

WATCH

LISTEN

NCAAF · 1 hour ago

2025 Group of 5 Bowl Projections Into Week 6 of the College Football Season

Sportsgrid Staff

Host · Writer

  • Bahamas Bowl

    Time and Date: TBA

    Bowling Green Falcons vs. Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

    Bowling Green Odds to Win the MAC: +2200

    Middle Tennessee Odds to Win the CUSA: +6500

  • Salute to Veterans Bowl

    December 16, 2025

    Central Michigan Chippewas vs. Old Dominion Monarchs

    Central Michigan Odds to Win the MAC: +1100

    Old Dominion Odds to Win the Sun Belt: +470

    Old Dominion Odds to Make the CFP: +1800

  • Cure Bowl

    December 17, 2025

    Western Kentucky Hilltoppers vs. San Diego State Aztecs

    Western Kentucky Odds to Win the CUSA: +210

    San Diego State Odds to Win the MWC: +1500

    San Diego State Odds to Make the CFP: +5000

     

  • 68 Ventures Bowl

    December 17, 2025

    UL Monroe Warhawks vs. Western Michigan Broncos

    UL Monroe Odds to Win the SBC: +3000

    Western Michigan Odds to Win the SBC: +900

  • Myrtle Beach Bowl

    December 19, 2025

    Buffalo Bulls vs. Texas State Bobcats

    Buffalo Odds to Win the MAC: +470

    Texas State Bobcats Odds to Win the SBC: +550

    Texas State Bobcats Odds to Make the CFP: +1800

  • Gasparilla Bowl

    December 19, 2025

    LSU Tigers vs. Tulane Green Wave

    Tulane Odds to win the AAC: +320

    Tulane Odds to Make the CFP: +39

  • Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

    December 22, 2025

    Utah State Aggies vs. Northern Illinois Huskies

    Utah State Odds to Win the MWC: +1400

    Northern Illinois Odds to Win the MAC: +2500

    Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

  • Boca Raton Bowl

    December 23, 2025

    Georgia Southern Eagles vs. Temple Owls

    Georgia Southern Odds to Win the SBC: +1900

    Temple Odds to Win the AAC: +5000

  • New Orleans Bowl

    December 23, 2025

    Coastal Carolina Chanticleers vs. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs

    Coastal Carolina Odds to Win the SBC: +6000

    Louisiana Tech Odds to Win the CUSA: +210 (Favorite)

    Matriculate down the field with SportsGrid’s FREE Top College Football Picks and College Football Player Prop Picks every week!

  • Frisco Bowl

    December 23, 2025

    Tulsa Golden Hurricane vs. Hawaii Rainbow Warriors

    Tulsa Odds to Win the AAC: +30000

    Hawaii Odds to Win the MWC: +2700

    Go Long with SportsGrid’s Free Weekly College Football Game Picks and College Football Player Prop Bets!

  • Hawaii Bowl

    December 24, 2025

    South Florida Bulls vs. New Mexico State Aggies

    South Florida Odds to Win the AAC: +300

    South Florida Odds to Make the CFP: +330

    New Mexico State Odds to Win the CUSA: +65

  • GameAbove Sports Bowl

    December 26, 2025

    USC Trojans vs. Toledo Rockets

    Toledo Odds to Win the MAC: +360

    Tackle the Odds with SportsGrid’s Expert NFL Game Picks and NFL Player Prop Picks.

  • First Responder Bowl

    December 26, 2025

    Memphis Tigers vs. Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns

    Louisiana Odds to Win the SBC: +3000

  • Military Bowl

    December 27, 2025

    Army Black Knights vs. Syracuse Orange

    Army Odds to Win the AAC: +25000

     

  • Fenway Bowl

    December 27, 2025

    North Carolina State Wolfpack vs. East Carolina Pirates

    East Carolina Odds to Win the AAC: +1600

  • Arizona Bowl

    December 27, 2025

    Fresno State Bulldogs vs. Ohio Bobcats

    Fresno State Odds to Win the MWC: +700

    Fresno State Odds to Make the CFP: +5000

    Ohio Odds to Win the MAC: +150 (Favorite)

    Blitz the Books with SportsGrid's 4- & 5-Star NFL Game Picks and NFL Player Prop Bets.

  • New Mexico Bowl

    Air Force Falcons vs. FIU Panthers

    Air Force Odds to Win the MWC: +30000

    FIU Panthers Odds to Win the CUSA: +700

    March down the field with SportsGrid’s FREE Top NFL Game Picks and NFL Player Prop Picks weekly!

  • Independence Bowl

    December 30, 2025

    Jacksonville State Gamecocks vs. TCU Horned Frogs

    Jacksonville State Odds to Win the CUSA: +500

    Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

  • Alamo Bowl

    December 30, 2025

    Iowa State Cyclones vs. Washington State Cougars

    Matriculate down the field with SportsGrid’s FREE Top College Football Picks and College Football Player Prop Picks every week!

  • Armed Forces Bowl

    January 2, 2025

    Navy Midshipmen vs. Liberty Flames

    Navy Odds to Win the AAC: +700

    Navy Odds to Make the CFP: +980

    Liberty Odds to Win the CUSA: +1000

  • Bahamas Bowl

    Time and Date: TBA

    Bowling Green Falcons vs. Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

    Bowling Green Odds to Win the MAC: +2200

    Middle Tennessee Odds to Win the CUSA: +6500

MORE ARTICLES

MORE ARTICLES

Top 55 Power Four Quarterbacks: Full Rankings With Week 5 QBR

NCAAF · 44 minutes ago

Sportsgrid Staff

Predicting the 1st Loss for All 20 Undefeated College Football Teams

NCAAF · 2 hours ago

Grant White

2025 Big Ten Bowl Projections Going Into Week 6 of the College Football Season

NCAAF · 3 hours ago

Sportsgrid Staff

Ranking the 10 Best College Football Games in Week 6

NCAAF · 3 hours ago

TJ Inman

10 Potential Upsets for College Football Week 6

NCAAF · 3 hours ago

TJ Inman

2025 SEC Bowl Projections Into Week 6 of the College Football Season

NCAAF · 20 hours ago

Sportsgrid Staff

ESPN Ranks All 68 Power 4 Quarterbacks With a Surprise At No. 1

NCAAF · 21 hours ago

John Canady

2025 ACC Bowl Projections Going Into Week 6 of the College Football Season

NCAAF · 21 hours ago

Sportsgrid Staff

Ranking the 12 Most-Likely College Football Playoff Teams Right Now

NCAAF · 21 hours ago

Grant White

Joel Klatt Reveals Top 10 College Football Rankings Ahead of Week 6

NCAAF · 21 hours ago

Sportsgrid Staff