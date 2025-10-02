Live NowLive
NCAAF · 10 minutes ago

Top 55 Power Four Quarterbacks: Full Rankings With Week 5 QBR

Sportsgrid Staff

Host · Writer

  • 1. Dante Moore, Oregon Ducks (Big Ten)

    Week 5 QBR: #20 | 80.7 in win at Penn State

    2025 Stats

    Total QBR: 83.0 | Pass Yds: 1,210 | Rush Yds: 131 | Total TDs: 14

    Week 6: Bye

     

  • 54. Ryan Browne, Purdue Boilermakers (Big Ten)

    Week 4 QBR: #42 | 71.6 in loss at Notre Dame (Week 5 Bye)

    2025 Stats

    Total QBR: 55.6 | Pass Yds: 1,036 | Rush Yds: 131 | Total TDs: 8

    Week 6 Matchup: Hosting Illinois

  • 53. Nico Iamaleava, UCLA Bruins (Big Ten)

    Week 5 QBR: #45 | 59.8 in loss at Northwestern

    2025 Stats

    Total QBR: 54.6 | Pass Yds: 788 | Rush Yds: 252 | Total TDs: 5

    Week 6 Matchup: Hosting Penn State

  • 52. Mark Gronowski, Iowa Hawkeyes (Big Ten)

    Week 5 QBR: #54 | 54.7 in loss vs Indiana

    2025 Stats

    Total QBR: 46.9 | Pass Yds: 636 | Rush Yds: 200 | Total TDs: 10

    Week 6: Bye

  • 51. Kyron Drones, Virginia Tech Hokies (ACC)

    Week 5 QBR: #57 | 53.3 in win at NC State

    2025 Stats

    Total QBR: 53.7 | Pass Yds: 1,105 | Rush Yds: 257 | Total TDs: 12

    Week 6 Matchup: Hosting Wake Forest

  • 50. Conner Weigman, Houston Cougars (Big 12)

    Week 5 QBR: #73 | 39.7 in win at Oregon State

    2025 Stats

    Total QBR: 58.3 | Pass Yds: 839 | Rush Yds: 175 | Total TDs: 10

    Week 6 Matchup: Hosting Texas Tech

  • 49. Eli Holstein, Pitt Panthers (ACC)

    Week 5 QBR: #77 | 35.5 in loss vs Louisville

    2025 Stats

    Total QBR: 50.0 | Pass Yds: 1,050 | Rush Yds: 133 | Total TDs: 12

    Week 6 Matchup: Hosting Boston College

  • 48. Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, California Golden Bears (ACC)

    Week 5 QBR: #52 | 56.0 in win at Boston College

    2025 Stats

    Total QBR: 48.5 | Pass Yds: 1,242 | Rush Yds: 62 | Total TDs: 9

    Week 6 Matchup: Hosting Duke

  • 47. Drew Allar, Penn State Nittany Lions (Big Ten)

    Week 5 QBR: #37 | 68.6 in loss vs Oregon

    2025 Stats

    Total QBR: 48.4 | Pass Yds: 763 | Rush Yds: 86 | Total TDs: 6

    Week 6 Matchup: Visiting UCLA

  • 46. Noah Fifita, Arizona Wildcats (Big 12)

    Week 5 QBR: #63 | 49.2 in loss at Iowa State

    2025 Stats

    Total QBR: 63.0 | Pass Yds: 965 | Rush Yds: 133 | Total TDs: 11

    Week 6 Matchup: Hosting Oklahoma State

  • 45. Drake Lindsey, Minnesota Golden Gophers

    Week 5 QBR: #27 | 75.9 in win vs Rutgers

    2025 Stats

    Total QBR: 66.8 | Pass Yds: 958 | Rush Yds: 5 | Total TDs: 8

    Week 6 Matchup: Hosting Ohio State

  • 44. Cade Klubnik, Clemson Tigers (ACC)

    Week 4 QBR: #88 | 47.0 in loss vs Syracuse (Week 5 Bye)

    2025 Stats

    Total QBR: 45.1 | Pass Yds: 996 | Rush Yds: 94 | Total TDs: 7

    Week 6 Matchup: Visiting North Carolina

  • 43. Avery Johnson, Kansas State Wildcats (Big 12)

    Week 5 QBR: #8 | 91.4 in win vs UCF

    2025 Stats

    Total QBR: 59.7 | Pass Yds: 1,019 | Rush Yds: 168 | Total TDs: 10

    Week 6 Matchup: Visiting Baylor

  • 42. Kevin Jennings, SMU Mustangs (ACC)

    Week 4 QBR: #37 | 74.5 in loss at TCU (Week 5 Bye)

    2025 Stats

    Total QBR: 55.7 | Pass Yds: 1,126 | Rush Yds: 111 | Total TDs: 10

    Week 6 Matchup: Hosting Syracuse

  • 41. Bear Bachmeier, BYU Cougars (Big 12)

    Week 5 QBR: #25 | 77.6 in win at Colorado

    2025 Stats

    Total QBR: 67.6 | Pass Yds: 697 | Rush Yds: 183 | Total TDs: 10

    Week 6 Matchup: Hosting West Virginia

  • 40. Arch Manning, Texas Longhorns (SEC)

    Week 4 QBR: #23 | 81.8 in win vs Sam Houston (Week 5 Bye)

    2025 Stats

    Total QBR: 57.2 | Pass Yds: 888 | Rush Yds: 132 | Total TDs: 14

    Week 6 Matchup: Visiting Florida

  • 39. Sam Leavitt, Arizona State Sun Devils (Big 12)

    Week 5 QBR: #32 | 74.1 in win vs TCU

    2025 Stats

    Total QBR: 64.1 | Pass Yds: 1,039 | Rush Yds: 352 | Total TDs: 13

    Week 6: Bye

  • 38. Kaidon Salter, Colorado Buffaloes (Big 12)

    Week 5 QBR: #43 | 65.0 in loss vs BYU

    2025 Stats

    Total QBR: 76.6 | Pass Yds: 684 | Rush Yds: 260 | Total TDs: 9

    Week 6 Matchup: Visiting TCU

  • 37. CJ Bailey, North Carolina State Wolfpack (ACC)

    Week 5 QBR: #44 | 63.7 in loss vs Virginia Tech

    2025 Stats

    Total QBR: 78.4 | Pass Yds: 1,323 | Rush Yds: 125 | Total TDs: 12

    Week 6 Matchup: Hosting Campbell

  • 36. Jackson Arnold, Auburn Tigers (SEC)

    Week 5 QBR: #79 | 35.1 in loss at Texas A&M

    2025 Stats

    Total QBR: 70.0 | Pass Yds: 846 | Rush Yds: 311 | Total TDs: 10

    Week 6: Bye

  • 35. Miller Moss, Louisville Cardinals (ACC)

    Week 5 QBR: #34 | 73.3 in win at Pitt

    2025 Stats

    Total QBR: 72.7 | Pass Yds: 1,029 | Rush Yds: 23 | Total TDs: 7

    Week 6 Matchup: Hosting Virginia

  • 34. Garrett Nussmeier, LSU Tigers (SEC)

    Week 5 QBR: #28 | 75.3 in loss at Ole Miss

    2025 Stats

    Total QBR: 76.4 | Pass Yds: 1,159 | Rush Yds: 50 | Total TDs: 8

    Week 6: Bye

  • 33. Athan Kaliakmanis, Rutgers Scarlet Knights (Big Ten)

    Week 5 QBR: #59 | 51.1 in loss at Minnesota

    2025 Stats

    Total QBR: 72.5 | Pass Yds: 1,399 | Rush Yds: 86 | Total TDs: 11

    Week 6: Bye

  • 32. Aidan Chiles, Michigan State Spartans (Big Ten)

    Week 4 QBR: #33 | 75.2 in loss at USC (Week 5 Bye)

    2025 Stats

    Total QBR: 78.8 | Pass Yds: 868 | Rush Yds: 225 | Total TDs: 11

    Week 6 Matchup: Visiting Nebraska

  • 31. Behren Morton, Texas Tech Red Raiders (Big 12)

    Week 4 QBR: #98 | 30.5 in win at Utah (Week 5 Bye)

    2025 Stats

    Total QBR: 64.5 | Pass Yds: 1,065 | Rush Yds: 37 | Total TDs: 11

    Week 6 Matchup: Visiting Houston

  • 30. Bryce Underwood, Michigan Wolverines (Big Ten)

    Week 4 QBR: #38 | 72.9 in win at Nebraska (Week 5 Bye)

    2025 Stats

    Total QBR: 77.3 | Pass Yds: 733 | Rush Yds: 185 | Total TDs: 5

    Week 6 Matchup: Hosting Wisconsin

  • 29. Devon Dampier, Utah Utes (Big 12)

    Week 5 QBR: #10 | 90.7 in win at West Virginia

    2025 Stats

    Total QBR: 72.1 | Pass Yds: 1,027 | Rush Yds: 273 | Total TDs: 13

    Week 6: Bye

  • 28. Sawyer Robertson, Baylor Bears (Big 12)

    Week 5 QBR: #19 | 81.1 in win at Oklahoma State

    2025 Stats

    Total QBR: 77.9 | Pass Yds: 1,713 | Rush Yds: 58 | Total TDs: 18

    Week 6 Matchup: Hosting Kansas State

  • 27. Marcel Reed, Texas A&M Aggies (SEC)

    Week 5 QBR: #78 | 35.1 in win vs Auburn

    2025 Stats

    Total QBR: 66.6 | Pass Yds: 1,076 | Rush Yds: 162 | Total TDs: 10

    Week 6 Matchup: Hosting Mississippi State

  • 26. Darian Mensah, Duke Blue Devils (ACC)

    Week 5 QBR: #13 | 88.7 in win at Syracuse

    2025 Stats

    Total QBR: 77.0 | Pass Yds: 1,573 | Rush Yds: 23 | Total TDs: 13

    Week 6 Matchup: Visiting California

  • 25. Haynes King, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (ACC)

    Week 5 QBR: #33 | 73.9 in win at Wake Forest

    2025 Stats

    Total QBR: 75.5 | Pass Yds: 758 | Rush Yds: 398 | Total TDs: 10

    Week 6: Bye

  • 24. LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina Gamecocks (SEC)

    Week 5 QBR: #4| 94.8 in win vs Kentucky

    2025 Stats

    Total QBR: 66.0 | Pass Yds: 886 | Rush Yds: 210 | Total TDs: 5

    Week 6: Bye

  • 23. Dylan Raiola, Nebraska Cornhuskers (Big Ten)

    Week 4 QBR: #56 | 65.5 in loss vs Michigan (Week 5 Bye)

    2025 Stats

    Total QBR: 77.2 | Pass Yds: 1,137 | Rush Yds: 29 | Total TDs: 11

    Week 6 Matchup: Hosting Michigan State

  • 22. Joey Aguilar, Tennessee Volunteers (SEC)

    Week 5 QBR: #39 | 67.7 in win at Mississippi State

    2025 Stats

    Total QBR: 72.2 | Pass Yds: 1,459 | Rush Yds: 76 | Total TDs: 15

    Week 6: Bye

  • 21. Rocco Becht, Iowa State Cyclones (Big 12)

    Week 5 QBR: #5 | 94.6 in win vs Arizona

    2025 Stats

    Total QBR: 77.6 | Pass Yds: 1,103 | Rush Yds: 97 | Total TDs: 12

    Week 6 Matchup: Visiting Cincinnati

  • 20. Beau Pribula, Missouri Tigers (SEC)

    Week 5 QBR: #82 | 29.4 in win vs UMass

    2025 Stats

    Total QBR: 77.6 | Pass Yds: 1,203 | Rush Yds: 184 | Total TDs: 12

    Week 6: Bye

  • 19. Tommy Castellanos, Florida State Seminoles (ACC)

    Week 5 QBR: #60 | 50.9 in loss at Virginia

    2025 Stats

    Total QBR: 78.3 | Pass Yds: 848 | Rush Yds: 223 | Total TDs: 8

    Week 6 Matchup: Hosting Miami

  • 18. Chandler Morris, Virginia Cavaliers (ACC)

    Week 5 QBR: #7 | 92.6 in win vs Florida State

    2025 Stats

    Total QBR: 85.7 | Pass Yds: 1,279 | Rush Yds: 183 | Total TDs: 14

    Week 6 Matchup: Visiting Louisville

  • 17. Josh Hoover, TCU Horned Frogs (Big 12)

    Week 5 QBR: #68 | 45.8 in loss at Arizona State

    2025 Stats

    Total QBR: 78.5 | Pass Yds: 1,242 | Rush Yds: 53 | Total TDs: 12

    Week 6 Matchup: Hosting Colorado

  • 16. Gunner Stockton, Georgia Bulldogs (SEC)

    Week 5 QBR: #22 | 78.6 in loss vs Alabama

    2025 Stats

    Total QBR: 88.2 | Pass Yds: 851 | Rush Yds: 158 | Total TDs: 8

    Week 6 Matchup: Hosting Kentucky

  • 15. John Mateer, Oklahoma Sooners (SEC)

    Out with Broken Thumb

    2025 Stats

    Total QBR: 75.5 | Pass Yds: 1,215 | Rush Yds: 211 | Total TDs: 11

  • 14. Carson Beck, Miami Hurricanes (ACC)

    Week 4 QBR: #72 | 51.8 in win vs Florida (Week 5 Bye)

    2025 Stats

    Total QBR: 81.9 | Pass Yds: 972 | Rush Yds: 38 | Total TDs: 8

    Week 6 Matchup: Visiting Florida State

  • 13. Taylen Green, Arkansas Razorbacks (SEC)

    Week 5 QBR: #58 | 51.3 in loss vs Notre Dame

    2025 Stats

    Total QBR: 87.6 | Pass Yds: 1,398 | Rush Yds: 483 | Total TDs: 14

    Week 6: Bye

  • 12. Brendan Sorsby, Cincinnati Bearcats (Big 12)

    Week 5 QBR: #16 | 85.5 in win at Kansas

    2025 Stats

    Total QBR: 87.6 | Pass Yds: 1,043 | Rush Yds: 238 | Total TDs: 14

    Week 6 Matchup: Hosting Iowa State

  • 11. Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss Rebels (SEC)

    Week 5 QBR: #15 | 86.9 in win vs LSU

    2025 Stats

    Total QBR: 87.6 | Pass Yds: 1,033 | Rush Yds: 269 | Total TDs: 7 (three starts)

    Week 6: Bye

  • 10. Jalon Daniels, Kansas Jayhawks (Big 12)

    Week 5 QBR: #46 | 59.4 in loss vs Cincinnati

    2025 Stats

    Total QBR: 77.6 | Pass Yds: 1,262 | Rush Yds: 250 | Total TDs: 17

    Week 6 Matchup: Visiting UCF

  • 9. CJ Carr, Notre Dame Fighting Irish (Ind./ACC)

    Week 5 QBR: #1 | 98.1 in win at Arkansas

    2025 Stats

    Total QBR: 88.4 | Pass Yds: 1,091 | Rush Yds: 60 | Total TDs: 10

    Week 6 Matchup: Hosting Boise State

     

     

  • 8. Luke Altmyer, Illinois Fighting Illini (Big Ten)

    Week 5 QBR: #2 | 97.5 in win vs USC

    2025 Stats

    Total QBR: 84.8 | Pass Yds: 1,183 | Rush Yds: 106 | Total TDs: 13

    Week 6 Matchup: Visiting Purdue

  • 7. Julian Sayin, Ohio State Buckeyes (Big Ten)

    Week 5 QBR: #12 | 88.9 in win at Washington

    2025 Stats

    Total QBR: 82.2 | Pass Yds: 987 | Rush Yds: 17 | Total TDs: 10

    Week 6 Matchup: Hosting Minnesota

  • 6. Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt Commodores (SEC)

    Week 5 QBR: #6 | 92.9 in win vs Utah State

    2025 Stats

    Total QBR: 88.4 | Pass Yds: 1,211 | Rush Yds: 306 | Total TDs: 15

    Week 6 Matchup: Visiting Alabama

  • 5. Demond Williams Jr., Washington Huskies (Big Ten)

    Week 4 QBR: #1 | 99.4 in win at Washington State (Week 5 Bye)

    2025 Stats

    Total QBR: 87.0 | Pass Yds: 951 | Rush Yds: 283 | Total TDs: 8

    Week 6 Matchup: Visiting Maryland

     

  • 4. Ty Simpson, Alabama Crimson Tide (SEC)

    Week 5 QBR: #11 | 90.1 in win at Georgia

    2025 Stats

    Total QBR: 84.2 | Pass Yds: 1,138 | Rush Yds: 86 | Total TDs: 13

    Week 6 Matchup: Hosting Vanderbilt

     

  • 3. Fernando Mendoza, Indiana Hoosiers (Big Ten)

    Week 5 QBR: #38 | 68.5 in win at Iowa

    2025 Stats

    Total QBR: 82.1 | Pass Yds: 1,208 | Rush Yds: 132 | Total TDs: 18

    Week 6: Bye

  • 2. Jayden Maiava, USC Trojans (Big Ten)

    Week 5 QBR: #17 | 85.5 in loss at Illinois

    2025 Stats

    Total QBR: 93.4 | Pass Yds: 1,587 | Rush Yds: 80 | Total TDs: 15

    Week 6: Bye

     

  • 1. Dante Moore, Oregon Ducks (Big Ten)

    Week 5 QBR: #20 | 80.7 in win at Penn State

    2025 Stats

    Total QBR: 83.0 | Pass Yds: 1,210 | Rush Yds: 131 | Total TDs: 14

    Week 6: Bye

     

