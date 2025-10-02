Top 55 Power Four Quarterbacks: Full Rankings With Week 5 QBR
Sportsgrid Staff
Host · Writer
1. Dante Moore, Oregon Ducks (Big Ten)
Week 5 QBR: #20 | 80.7 in win at Penn State
2025 Stats
Total QBR: 83.0 | Pass Yds: 1,210 | Rush Yds: 131 | Total TDs: 14
Week 6: Bye
55. Blake Shapen, Mississippi State Bulldogs (SEC)
Week 5 QBR: #87 | 22.9 in loss vs Tennessee
2025 Stats
Total QBR: 54.3 | Pass Yds: 1,064 | Rush Yds: 117 | Total TDs: 9
Week 6 Matchup: Hosting Texas A&M
54. Ryan Browne, Purdue Boilermakers (Big Ten)
Week 4 QBR: #42 | 71.6 in loss at Notre Dame (Week 5 Bye)
2025 Stats
Total QBR: 55.6 | Pass Yds: 1,036 | Rush Yds: 131 | Total TDs: 8
Week 6 Matchup: Hosting Illinois
53. Nico Iamaleava, UCLA Bruins (Big Ten)
Week 5 QBR: #45 | 59.8 in loss at Northwestern
2025 Stats
Total QBR: 54.6 | Pass Yds: 788 | Rush Yds: 252 | Total TDs: 5
Week 6 Matchup: Hosting Penn State
52. Mark Gronowski, Iowa Hawkeyes (Big Ten)
Week 5 QBR: #54 | 54.7 in loss vs Indiana
2025 Stats
Total QBR: 46.9 | Pass Yds: 636 | Rush Yds: 200 | Total TDs: 10
Week 6: Bye
51. Kyron Drones, Virginia Tech Hokies (ACC)
Week 5 QBR: #57 | 53.3 in win at NC State
2025 Stats
Total QBR: 53.7 | Pass Yds: 1,105 | Rush Yds: 257 | Total TDs: 12
Week 6 Matchup: Hosting Wake Forest
50. Conner Weigman, Houston Cougars (Big 12)
Week 5 QBR: #73 | 39.7 in win at Oregon State
2025 Stats
Total QBR: 58.3 | Pass Yds: 839 | Rush Yds: 175 | Total TDs: 10
Week 6 Matchup: Hosting Texas Tech
49. Eli Holstein, Pitt Panthers (ACC)
Week 5 QBR: #77 | 35.5 in loss vs Louisville
2025 Stats
Total QBR: 50.0 | Pass Yds: 1,050 | Rush Yds: 133 | Total TDs: 12
Week 6 Matchup: Hosting Boston College
48. Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, California Golden Bears (ACC)
Week 5 QBR: #52 | 56.0 in win at Boston College
2025 Stats
Total QBR: 48.5 | Pass Yds: 1,242 | Rush Yds: 62 | Total TDs: 9
Week 6 Matchup: Hosting Duke
47. Drew Allar, Penn State Nittany Lions (Big Ten)
Week 5 QBR: #37 | 68.6 in loss vs Oregon
2025 Stats
Total QBR: 48.4 | Pass Yds: 763 | Rush Yds: 86 | Total TDs: 6
Week 6 Matchup: Visiting UCLA
46. Noah Fifita, Arizona Wildcats (Big 12)
Week 5 QBR: #63 | 49.2 in loss at Iowa State
2025 Stats
Total QBR: 63.0 | Pass Yds: 965 | Rush Yds: 133 | Total TDs: 11
Week 6 Matchup: Hosting Oklahoma State
45. Drake Lindsey, Minnesota Golden Gophers
Week 5 QBR: #27 | 75.9 in win vs Rutgers
2025 Stats
Total QBR: 66.8 | Pass Yds: 958 | Rush Yds: 5 | Total TDs: 8
Week 6 Matchup: Hosting Ohio State
44. Cade Klubnik, Clemson Tigers (ACC)
Week 4 QBR: #88 | 47.0 in loss vs Syracuse (Week 5 Bye)
2025 Stats
Total QBR: 45.1 | Pass Yds: 996 | Rush Yds: 94 | Total TDs: 7
Week 6 Matchup: Visiting North Carolina
43. Avery Johnson, Kansas State Wildcats (Big 12)
Week 5 QBR: #8 | 91.4 in win vs UCF
2025 Stats
Total QBR: 59.7 | Pass Yds: 1,019 | Rush Yds: 168 | Total TDs: 10
Week 6 Matchup: Visiting Baylor
42. Kevin Jennings, SMU Mustangs (ACC)
Week 4 QBR: #37 | 74.5 in loss at TCU (Week 5 Bye)
2025 Stats
Total QBR: 55.7 | Pass Yds: 1,126 | Rush Yds: 111 | Total TDs: 10
Week 6 Matchup: Hosting Syracuse
41. Bear Bachmeier, BYU Cougars (Big 12)
Week 5 QBR: #25 | 77.6 in win at Colorado
2025 Stats
Total QBR: 67.6 | Pass Yds: 697 | Rush Yds: 183 | Total TDs: 10
Week 6 Matchup: Hosting West Virginia
40. Arch Manning, Texas Longhorns (SEC)
Week 4 QBR: #23 | 81.8 in win vs Sam Houston (Week 5 Bye)
2025 Stats
Total QBR: 57.2 | Pass Yds: 888 | Rush Yds: 132 | Total TDs: 14
Week 6 Matchup: Visiting Florida
39. Sam Leavitt, Arizona State Sun Devils (Big 12)
Week 5 QBR: #32 | 74.1 in win vs TCU
2025 Stats
Total QBR: 64.1 | Pass Yds: 1,039 | Rush Yds: 352 | Total TDs: 13
Week 6: Bye
38. Kaidon Salter, Colorado Buffaloes (Big 12)
Week 5 QBR: #43 | 65.0 in loss vs BYU
2025 Stats
Total QBR: 76.6 | Pass Yds: 684 | Rush Yds: 260 | Total TDs: 9
Week 6 Matchup: Visiting TCU
37. CJ Bailey, North Carolina State Wolfpack (ACC)
Week 5 QBR: #44 | 63.7 in loss vs Virginia Tech
2025 Stats
Total QBR: 78.4 | Pass Yds: 1,323 | Rush Yds: 125 | Total TDs: 12
Week 6 Matchup: Hosting Campbell
36. Jackson Arnold, Auburn Tigers (SEC)
Week 5 QBR: #79 | 35.1 in loss at Texas A&M
2025 Stats
Total QBR: 70.0 | Pass Yds: 846 | Rush Yds: 311 | Total TDs: 10
Week 6: Bye
35. Miller Moss, Louisville Cardinals (ACC)
Week 5 QBR: #34 | 73.3 in win at Pitt
2025 Stats
Total QBR: 72.7 | Pass Yds: 1,029 | Rush Yds: 23 | Total TDs: 7
Week 6 Matchup: Hosting Virginia
34. Garrett Nussmeier, LSU Tigers (SEC)
Week 5 QBR: #28 | 75.3 in loss at Ole Miss
2025 Stats
Total QBR: 76.4 | Pass Yds: 1,159 | Rush Yds: 50 | Total TDs: 8
Week 6: Bye
33. Athan Kaliakmanis, Rutgers Scarlet Knights (Big Ten)
Week 5 QBR: #59 | 51.1 in loss at Minnesota
2025 Stats
Total QBR: 72.5 | Pass Yds: 1,399 | Rush Yds: 86 | Total TDs: 11
Week 6: Bye
32. Aidan Chiles, Michigan State Spartans (Big Ten)
Week 4 QBR: #33 | 75.2 in loss at USC (Week 5 Bye)
2025 Stats
Total QBR: 78.8 | Pass Yds: 868 | Rush Yds: 225 | Total TDs: 11
Week 6 Matchup: Visiting Nebraska
31. Behren Morton, Texas Tech Red Raiders (Big 12)
Week 4 QBR: #98 | 30.5 in win at Utah (Week 5 Bye)
2025 Stats
Total QBR: 64.5 | Pass Yds: 1,065 | Rush Yds: 37 | Total TDs: 11
Week 6 Matchup: Visiting Houston
30. Bryce Underwood, Michigan Wolverines (Big Ten)
Week 4 QBR: #38 | 72.9 in win at Nebraska (Week 5 Bye)
2025 Stats
Total QBR: 77.3 | Pass Yds: 733 | Rush Yds: 185 | Total TDs: 5
Week 6 Matchup: Hosting Wisconsin
29. Devon Dampier, Utah Utes (Big 12)
Week 5 QBR: #10 | 90.7 in win at West Virginia
2025 Stats
Total QBR: 72.1 | Pass Yds: 1,027 | Rush Yds: 273 | Total TDs: 13
Week 6: Bye
28. Sawyer Robertson, Baylor Bears (Big 12)
Week 5 QBR: #19 | 81.1 in win at Oklahoma State
2025 Stats
Total QBR: 77.9 | Pass Yds: 1,713 | Rush Yds: 58 | Total TDs: 18
Week 6 Matchup: Hosting Kansas State
27. Marcel Reed, Texas A&M Aggies (SEC)
Week 5 QBR: #78 | 35.1 in win vs Auburn
2025 Stats
Total QBR: 66.6 | Pass Yds: 1,076 | Rush Yds: 162 | Total TDs: 10
Week 6 Matchup: Hosting Mississippi State
26. Darian Mensah, Duke Blue Devils (ACC)
Week 5 QBR: #13 | 88.7 in win at Syracuse
2025 Stats
Total QBR: 77.0 | Pass Yds: 1,573 | Rush Yds: 23 | Total TDs: 13
Week 6 Matchup: Visiting California
25. Haynes King, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (ACC)
Week 5 QBR: #33 | 73.9 in win at Wake Forest
2025 Stats
Total QBR: 75.5 | Pass Yds: 758 | Rush Yds: 398 | Total TDs: 10
Week 6: Bye
24. LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina Gamecocks (SEC)
Week 5 QBR: #4| 94.8 in win vs Kentucky
2025 Stats
Total QBR: 66.0 | Pass Yds: 886 | Rush Yds: 210 | Total TDs: 5
Week 6: Bye
23. Dylan Raiola, Nebraska Cornhuskers (Big Ten)
Week 4 QBR: #56 | 65.5 in loss vs Michigan (Week 5 Bye)
2025 Stats
Total QBR: 77.2 | Pass Yds: 1,137 | Rush Yds: 29 | Total TDs: 11
Week 6 Matchup: Hosting Michigan State
22. Joey Aguilar, Tennessee Volunteers (SEC)
Week 5 QBR: #39 | 67.7 in win at Mississippi State
2025 Stats
Total QBR: 72.2 | Pass Yds: 1,459 | Rush Yds: 76 | Total TDs: 15
Week 6: Bye
21. Rocco Becht, Iowa State Cyclones (Big 12)
Week 5 QBR: #5 | 94.6 in win vs Arizona
2025 Stats
Total QBR: 77.6 | Pass Yds: 1,103 | Rush Yds: 97 | Total TDs: 12
Week 6 Matchup: Visiting Cincinnati
20. Beau Pribula, Missouri Tigers (SEC)
Week 5 QBR: #82 | 29.4 in win vs UMass
2025 Stats
Total QBR: 77.6 | Pass Yds: 1,203 | Rush Yds: 184 | Total TDs: 12
Week 6: Bye
19. Tommy Castellanos, Florida State Seminoles (ACC)
Week 5 QBR: #60 | 50.9 in loss at Virginia
2025 Stats
Total QBR: 78.3 | Pass Yds: 848 | Rush Yds: 223 | Total TDs: 8
Week 6 Matchup: Hosting Miami
18. Chandler Morris, Virginia Cavaliers (ACC)
Week 5 QBR: #7 | 92.6 in win vs Florida State
2025 Stats
Total QBR: 85.7 | Pass Yds: 1,279 | Rush Yds: 183 | Total TDs: 14
Week 6 Matchup: Visiting Louisville
17. Josh Hoover, TCU Horned Frogs (Big 12)
Week 5 QBR: #68 | 45.8 in loss at Arizona State
2025 Stats
Total QBR: 78.5 | Pass Yds: 1,242 | Rush Yds: 53 | Total TDs: 12
Week 6 Matchup: Hosting Colorado
16. Gunner Stockton, Georgia Bulldogs (SEC)
Week 5 QBR: #22 | 78.6 in loss vs Alabama
2025 Stats
Total QBR: 88.2 | Pass Yds: 851 | Rush Yds: 158 | Total TDs: 8
Week 6 Matchup: Hosting Kentucky
15. John Mateer, Oklahoma Sooners (SEC)
Out with Broken Thumb
2025 Stats
Total QBR: 75.5 | Pass Yds: 1,215 | Rush Yds: 211 | Total TDs: 11
14. Carson Beck, Miami Hurricanes (ACC)
Week 4 QBR: #72 | 51.8 in win vs Florida (Week 5 Bye)
2025 Stats
Total QBR: 81.9 | Pass Yds: 972 | Rush Yds: 38 | Total TDs: 8
Week 6 Matchup: Visiting Florida State
13. Taylen Green, Arkansas Razorbacks (SEC)
Week 5 QBR: #58 | 51.3 in loss vs Notre Dame
2025 Stats
Total QBR: 87.6 | Pass Yds: 1,398 | Rush Yds: 483 | Total TDs: 14
Week 6: Bye
12. Brendan Sorsby, Cincinnati Bearcats (Big 12)
Week 5 QBR: #16 | 85.5 in win at Kansas
2025 Stats
Total QBR: 87.6 | Pass Yds: 1,043 | Rush Yds: 238 | Total TDs: 14
Week 6 Matchup: Hosting Iowa State
11. Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss Rebels (SEC)
Week 5 QBR: #15 | 86.9 in win vs LSU
2025 Stats
Total QBR: 87.6 | Pass Yds: 1,033 | Rush Yds: 269 | Total TDs: 7 (three starts)
Week 6: Bye
10. Jalon Daniels, Kansas Jayhawks (Big 12)
Week 5 QBR: #46 | 59.4 in loss vs Cincinnati
2025 Stats
Total QBR: 77.6 | Pass Yds: 1,262 | Rush Yds: 250 | Total TDs: 17
Week 6 Matchup: Visiting UCF
9. CJ Carr, Notre Dame Fighting Irish (Ind./ACC)
Week 5 QBR: #1 | 98.1 in win at Arkansas
2025 Stats
Total QBR: 88.4 | Pass Yds: 1,091 | Rush Yds: 60 | Total TDs: 10
Week 6 Matchup: Hosting Boise State
8. Luke Altmyer, Illinois Fighting Illini (Big Ten)
Week 5 QBR: #2 | 97.5 in win vs USC
2025 Stats
Total QBR: 84.8 | Pass Yds: 1,183 | Rush Yds: 106 | Total TDs: 13
Week 6 Matchup: Visiting Purdue
7. Julian Sayin, Ohio State Buckeyes (Big Ten)
Week 5 QBR: #12 | 88.9 in win at Washington
2025 Stats
Total QBR: 82.2 | Pass Yds: 987 | Rush Yds: 17 | Total TDs: 10
Week 6 Matchup: Hosting Minnesota
6. Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt Commodores (SEC)
Week 5 QBR: #6 | 92.9 in win vs Utah State
2025 Stats
Total QBR: 88.4 | Pass Yds: 1,211 | Rush Yds: 306 | Total TDs: 15
Week 6 Matchup: Visiting Alabama
5. Demond Williams Jr., Washington Huskies (Big Ten)
Week 4 QBR: #1 | 99.4 in win at Washington State (Week 5 Bye)
2025 Stats
Total QBR: 87.0 | Pass Yds: 951 | Rush Yds: 283 | Total TDs: 8
Week 6 Matchup: Visiting Maryland
4. Ty Simpson, Alabama Crimson Tide (SEC)
Week 5 QBR: #11 | 90.1 in win at Georgia
2025 Stats
Total QBR: 84.2 | Pass Yds: 1,138 | Rush Yds: 86 | Total TDs: 13
Week 6 Matchup: Hosting Vanderbilt
3. Fernando Mendoza, Indiana Hoosiers (Big Ten)
Week 5 QBR: #38 | 68.5 in win at Iowa
2025 Stats
Total QBR: 82.1 | Pass Yds: 1,208 | Rush Yds: 132 | Total TDs: 18
Week 6: Bye
2. Jayden Maiava, USC Trojans (Big Ten)
Week 5 QBR: #17 | 85.5 in loss at Illinois
2025 Stats
Total QBR: 93.4 | Pass Yds: 1,587 | Rush Yds: 80 | Total TDs: 15
Week 6: Bye
