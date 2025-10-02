Ranking the 10 Best College Football Games in Week 6
TJ Inman
Host · Writer
10. Clemson (-13.5) at North Carolina - Noon on ESPN
There is a morbid curiosity to Clemson and North Carolina. It's almost like slowly driving by a car crash and being overcome by the desire to "rubberneck" and take a peek at the carnage. The Clemson Tigers and North Carolina Tar Heels meet in Chapel Hill in a game that both teams really need to have after coming off bye weeks. There is nothing to suggest the Tar Heels are a dangerous underdog, but there is also nothing to indicate that Clemson should be trusted as double-digit favorites against anyone. Which team appears to have found some solutions? Does Clemson appear even remotely interested in fighting for some wins the rest of the season?
1. Miami (-4.5) at Florida State - 7:30 on ABC
The Miami Hurricanes are ranked third in the country, but there is a very real possibility that they are the best team in college football. The next step for the Hurricanes is a short trip to Tallahassee to take on the Florida State Seminoles. FSU must rebound after a loss to Virginia, and Miami has had a full two weeks to prepare for Gus Malzahn and the Florida State offensive attack. The Seminoles are vastly improved this season, but are they ready to compete along the lines of scrimmage with this Miami team? Some of the sizzle for this matchup disappeared when FSU lost at Virginia, but this should still be a fantastic spectacle.
2. Vanderbilt at Alabama (-10.5) - 3:30 on ABC
Kalen DeBoer and defensive coordinator Kane Wommack have struggled against physical rushing attacks and teams with mobile quarterbacks. It happened last season when Nico Iamaleava ran for 44 yards and Tennessee dominated on the ground, or when Jackson Arnold ran for 131 yards as Oklahoma dominated the Crimson Tide in Norman. Alabama fans surely don’t forget what Diego Pavia did to the defense last season in Nashville. The trend continued into this season as Tommy Castellanos ran for 78 yards and a touchdown as the Florida State Seminoles trampled all over Alabama in the season-opener. The Commodores are averaging 49 points per game and gaining 6.49 yards per rush. Alabama is coming off the high of beating Georgia in Athens, but Vanderbilt cannot be overlooked. This game kicks off a brutal stretch for the Commodores, but I think they have a real chance to launch a College Football Playoff campaign this Saturday afternoon.
3. Texas (-6.5) at Florida - 3:30 on ESPN
The Texas Longhorns are, somewhat curiously, only 6.5-point favorites as they take on the wounded Florida Gators. We've called Billy Napier's "last stand" a handful of times already, but the defense for Florida continues to battle and play hard despite an offense that continually lets the team down. Did Florida find any semblance of offense during their bye week? Can the Texas offense find some success against a good defense?
4. Iowa State at Cincinnati (-1.5) - Noon on ESPN2
The Iowa State Cyclones are 5-0 with three single-digit victories, a win over an FCS team, and then a beating of Arizona at home last weekend. Despite the lopsided score in that game, the stats were relatively even, and the only actual road test for Iowa State thus far resulted in a 24-16 victory over a struggling Arkansas State squad. Cincinnati is 3-1 with three straight wins, and the offense is now averaging 39.5 points per game, and the Bearcats are averaging 6.28 yards per game. This Saturday, will the Cyclones' unbeaten streak come to an end? Scott Satterfield desperately needs a statement win, and the Bearcats are a very short favorite.
5. Washington (-6.5) at Maryland - 3:30 on BTN
The Maryland Terrapins are 4-0, but it’s fair to assert that they have yet to be seriously tested with wins over Florida Atlantic, Northern Illinois, Towson, and Wisconsin. The Terps do know a few things: they have only surrendered 10.8 points per game, and freshman quarterback Malik Washington has injected a significant dose of hope into the fanbase. College Park should be rocking as they host the Washington Huskies as 6.5-point underdogs. Washington has the better roster, but they are coming off a very physical loss to Ohio State, and they were already beaten up heading into that game. If Maryland is “for real,” this is a game they should really win.
6. Virginia at Louisville (-6.5) - 3:30 on ESPN2
The Virginia Cavaliers are one late interception at North Carolina State away from being undefeated, and they are coming off a gigantic home win over the Florida State Seminoles last Friday night. They now hit the road to take on the Louisville Cardinals in a game that could go a long way towards eventually deciding who will play Miami in the ACC Championship Game. Louisville has struggled somewhat to run the ball, despite having some remarkable talent, and Virginia boasts a dangerous offense.
7. Michigan State at Nebraska (-11.5) - 4:00 on FS1
There should be serious questions about Nebraska's defense, particularly the rushing defense, but the Cornhuskers have a good offense. Nebraska is averaging 43.5 points per game and 6.85 yards per play this season, and they scored 27 points against an excellent Michigan defense. Michigan State comes to town with both teams coming off a bye week, and these two teams could put on a fireworks show in Lincoln. The Spartans scored 42 points against Boston College, 41 points against Youngstown State, and 31 points against USC, so they can put up points. Both offenses are in good form, and neither defense has proven capable of slowing down quality opposition. Take the over! At the very least, this game should be entertaining.
8. Texas Tech (-11.5) at Houston - 7:00 on ESPN
Willie Fritz is an outstanding coach, and the Houston Cougars have shown significant improvement from his first season to his second in charge of the program. The Cougars have wins over Rice, Colorado, Oregon State, and Stephen F. Austin, and they return home to take on the red-hot Red Raiders of Texas Tech. Houston is only giving up 13.3 points per game, and Conner Weigman has looked excellent as a dual-threat quarterback, raising the ceiling on offense for the Cougars. Texas Tech is the better team, but it’s dangerous to take on a Willie Fritz squad that has confidence.
9. Air Force at Navy (-11.5) - Noon on CBS
The Navy Midshipmen are 4-0 with fairly comfortable wins over VMI, UAB, Tulsa, and Rice. The Midshipmen now play the first leg of the Commander in Chief Trophy series as they host the Air Force Falcons as more than 11-point favorites. Navy is averaging 38.3 points per game and 6.46 yards per rush, but things are never that easy and effective when they take on another service academy. Air Force knows what to expect, and they know how to attack the Navy offense to slow it down. Anything can happen in these incredible rivalry games.
Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.
