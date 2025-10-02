Ranking the 10 Best College Football Games in Week 6

10. Clemson (-13.5) at North Carolina - Noon on ESPN

There is a morbid curiosity to Clemson and North Carolina. It's almost like slowly driving by a car crash and being overcome by the desire to "rubberneck" and take a peek at the carnage. The Clemson Tigers and North Carolina Tar Heels meet in Chapel Hill in a game that both teams really need to have after coming off bye weeks. There is nothing to suggest the Tar Heels are a dangerous underdog, but there is also nothing to indicate that Clemson should be trusted as double-digit favorites against anyone. Which team appears to have found some solutions? Does Clemson appear even remotely interested in fighting for some wins the rest of the season?

