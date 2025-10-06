Live NowLive
NCAAF · 1 hour ago

ESPN’s 7 Biggest College Football Takeaways From Week 6

John Canady

Host · Writer

VIEW MORE

  • Pitt true freshman Mason Heintschel delivers

    Mason Heintschel got his first start of his young college career, and not only did he deliver, but he looks like he could be the future for the Pittsburgh Panthers moving forward, especially if he can keep stacking good performances.

    "Now that there is tape on Heintschel, teams will adjust. A big test comes Saturday, when Pitt travels to Florida State. But no matter what happens, there is no taking away what an impressive job Heintschel did in his debut." -- Andrea Adelson

  • Time to put some respect on Sorsby

    Brendan Sorsby is putting himself on the map after stacking several impressive games following his underwhelming Week 1 performance.

    "The fourth-year junior is putting it all together in his second year as the Bearcats' QB1. He's a 6-foot-3, 235-pound gunslinger with a big-time arm and dual-threat ability, and now he's playing with consistency and more help at wide receiver." -- Max Olson

  • Texas upset a testament to Gators' recruiting under Napier

    Billy Napier's struggles have been hard to watch, but even harder to validate. However, the Gators proved on Saturday that, despite the Florida head coach's struggles, recruiting is undoubtedly one of his strongest suits.

    "We've been saying all week: Let's take my guys and beat him and his guys, and [we] did that today," Napier told ESPN's Kris Budden post-game.

    "The caliber of talent on the Gators' roster is part of why their struggles under Napier remain so confounding." -- Eli Lederman

  • Slow-starting offense has put Penn State on brink

    Penn State's inconsistent offense is putting the Nittany Lions on the verge of a huge regression after entering the season with high expectations.

    "The Nittany Lions, with so much returning offensively, began the year with national championship expectations. Now, they'll be lucky just to make the playoff." -- Jake Trotter

  • Tim Skipper and Jerry Neuheisel have UCLA playing for pride

    UCLA got its first win of the season in upset fashion. Whether the Bruins are finally putting it together or simply playing for pride is unknown. However, knocking off a playoff contender could be what the team needs to flip the switch.

    "UCLA's woes are far from gone, and its future is far from having a clear direction as an impending coaching search and roster overhaul loom. But for one Saturday, the Bruins were able to look like a team, play like one, and win."  -- Paolo Uggetti

  • Alabama continuing to build from season-opening loss

    Alabama turned its disappointing season opener into fuel, and since that point, the Crimson Tide have stacked impressive wins that put them firmly back in the mix.

    "Alabama isn't perfect and will need to keep making strides, including this week against another undefeated ranked opponent, No. 14 Missouri, on the road. But the Tide are looking more like a team no one wants to face." -- Adam Rittenberg

