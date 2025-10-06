ESPN’s 7 Biggest College Football Takeaways From Week 6

Pitt true freshman Mason Heintschel delivers

Mason Heintschel got his first start of his young college career, and not only did he deliver, but he looks like he could be the future for the Pittsburgh Panthers moving forward, especially if he can keep stacking good performances.

"Now that there is tape on Heintschel, teams will adjust. A big test comes Saturday, when Pitt travels to Florida State. But no matter what happens, there is no taking away what an impressive job Heintschel did in his debut." -- Andrea Adelson

