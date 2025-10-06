Predicting the 1st Loss for All 15 Undefeated College Football Teams
Danny Mogollon
Host · Writer
Ohio State Buckeyes
College Football Playoffs - Semifinals
Oklahoma Sooners
Week 7 - (+2.5) @ Texas Longhorns
Missouri Tigers
Week 7 - (+3.5) vs. Alabama Crimson Tide
Indiana Hoosiers
Week 7 - (+8.5) @ Oregon Ducks
BYU Cougars
Week 7 - (-1.5) @ Arizona Wildcats
North Texas Mean Green
Week 7 - (-1.5) vs. South Florida Bulls
Ole Miss Rebels
Week 8 - (+10.5) @ Georgia Bulldogs
UNLV Rebels
Week 8 - @ Boise State Broncos
Texas A&M Aggies
Week 9 - (+5.5) @ LSU Tigers
Memphis Tigers
Week 9 - vs. South Florida Bulls
Navy Midshipmen
Week 10 - @ North Texas Mean Green
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
Week 14 - vs. Georgia Bulldogs
Miami (FL) Hurricanes
Week 15 - ACC Championship Game
Oregon Ducks
Week 15 - Big Ten Championship Game
Texas Tech Red Raiders
College Football Playoffs - Round 1
Ohio State Buckeyes
College Football Playoffs - Semifinals
Oklahoma Sooners
Week 7 - (+2.5) @ Texas Longhorns
MORE ARTICLES
NCAAF · 2 hours ago
John Canady
NCAAF · 2 hours ago
John Canady
NCAAF · 2 hours ago
Grant White
NCAAF · 2 hours ago
Sportsgrid Staff
NCAAF · 3 hours ago
TJ Inman
NCAAF · 4 hours ago
Grant White
NCAAF · 2 days ago
Sportsgrid Staff
NCAAF · 2 days ago
Sportsgrid Staff
NCAAF · 2 days ago
Sportsgrid Staff
NCAAF · 2 days ago
Sportsgrid Staff