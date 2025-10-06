Live NowLive
WATCH

LISTEN

NCAAF · 10 minutes ago

Predicting the 1st Loss for All 15 Undefeated College Football Teams

Danny Mogollon

Host · Writer

  • Ohio State Buckeyes

    College Football Playoffs - Semifinals

  • Missouri Tigers

    Week 7 - (+3.5) vs. Alabama Crimson Tide

  • Indiana Hoosiers

    Week 7 - (+8.5) @ Oregon Ducks

  • BYU Cougars

    Week 7 - (-1.5) @ Arizona Wildcats

  • North Texas Mean Green

    Week 7 - (-1.5) vs. South Florida Bulls

  • Ole Miss Rebels

    Week 8 - (+10.5) @ Georgia Bulldogs

  • UNLV Rebels

    Week 8 - @ Boise State Broncos

  • Texas A&M Aggies

    Week 9 - (+5.5) @ LSU Tigers

  • Memphis Tigers

    Week 9 - vs. South Florida Bulls

  • Navy Midshipmen

    Week 10 - @ North Texas Mean Green

  • Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

    Week 14 - vs. Georgia Bulldogs

  • Miami (FL) Hurricanes

    Week 15 - ACC Championship Game

  • Oregon Ducks

    Week 15 - Big Ten Championship Game

  • Texas Tech Red Raiders

    College Football Playoffs - Round 1

