Live NowLive
Samsung TV Plus
Roku TV
Amazon Prime Video
FireTV
LG Channels
Vizio
Xiaomi
YouTube TV
FuboTV
Plex
Sling Tv
VIDAA
TCL
FreeCast
Local Now
Sports.Tv
Stremium
Rad TV
Free Live Sports
YouTube

WATCH

LISTEN

NCAAF · 13 minutes ago

Ranking the 5 Biggest Losers From a Wild Week 6 of College Football

Grant White

Host · Writer

VIEW MORE

  • 5. The Boise State Broncos and Group of 5 "Contenders"

    Most college football purists have been patiently waiting for the Boise State Broncos to recapture the magic of the 2007 Fiesta Bowl. But every time they take on a legitimate contender, the Broncos move further away from becoming the program everyone hopes they could be. Week 6's loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish is a perfect example of that. 

    Boise State faced long odds ahead of this non-conference tilt. The Broncos were installed as +21.5 underdogs, highlighting the gap between one of the premier Group of Five teams and a perennial contender. Bettors can give the Broncos credit for covering the spread by a half-point, but that's where the laudation ends. 

    The MWC frontrunners were stymied from start to finish. Boise State put up seven points, nearly equaling Maddux Madsen's four interceptions. Worse, their lead rusher totaled just 39 yards, and their offensive line let Madsen get sacked four times. 

    The lesson bettors need to learn is that Group of Five programs will never contend for the National Championship. As appealing as those +100000 odds look, it's just a donation to the sportsbook. 

    Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

  • 2. Arch Manning and the Texas Longhorns

    Reputation only gets you so far, and at a certain point, you need to deliver on it. Unfortunately for Arch Manning, he's running out of chances to prove that he's worthy of that opportunity. 

    For the second time in five games, Manning led the Longhorns to defeat. Head coach Steve Sarkisian came out in defense of his quarterback after the game, stating that Manning was dealing with a shoulder stinger and wasn't at his best. However, Manning's stats lead us to a much more compelling conclusion. 

    Manning doesn't have it as a college football quarterback. The sophomore has a 60.0% completion percentage, averaging 8.5 yards per pass attempt, and has recorded 11 touchdowns to five interceptions. Not terrible benchmarks, but more than a few football fields from the Heisman Trophy candidate he was made out to be.

    It's time to appreciate Manning for what he is, a mediocre underclassman quarterback with a name carrying him further than he can throw a football. 

    Matriculate down the field with SportsGrid’s FREE Top College Football Picks and College Football Player Prop Picks every week!

  • 3. The Alabama Crimson Tide

    Not so long ago, Bryant-Denny Stadium was a seemingly impenetrable fortress where opponents went to die. Now, even the Vanderbilt Commodores can infiltrate its defenses and give the Alabama Crimson Tide more than they can handle. 

    Everyone was getting a piece of the Crimson Tide before kick-off. After opening as -10.5 chalk, Bama was bought up to -13.5 before the SEC showdown began. As it turns out, the hosts were undeserving of even the opening. 

    These conference foes went into halftime knotted at 14. From there, Alabama's offensive drives would continue to peter out, nearly turning four red zone drives into just 12 points, hardly the mastery we've seen from the perennial contenders in previous years.

    Four mistakes cost Vanderbilt this game. While Alabama will get credit for the win and the miraculous cover, the Crimson Tide are a shell of its former selves.

  • 4. The Louisville Cardinals

    This was the Louisville Cardinals' game to lose, and that's precisely what they did in Week 6. Entering their intra-conference battle as -6.5 home chalk, the Cardinals let the Virginia Cavaliers walk all over them, caging any hope of competing for a conference or National Championship. 

    Louisville deserved some credit ahead of this ACC battle. The Cardinals were 4-0 and exceeding the modest expectations placed on the program at the outset of the season. Saturday's clash versus the 24th-ranked Cavaliers could have been the inflection point where this team went from a fringe Top 25 team to a legitimate ACC contender. 

    Instead, the Cardinals never took flight. They found themselves in a back-and-forth battle, rarely getting their offense off the ground and clipping their own wings on defense. 

    The overtime frame is analogous to the game as a whole. Louisville had its chances, but in the end, the Cardinals crumbled when it mattered most.

  • 5. The Boise State Broncos and Group of 5 "Contenders"

    Most college football purists have been patiently waiting for the Boise State Broncos to recapture the magic of the 2007 Fiesta Bowl. But every time they take on a legitimate contender, the Broncos move further away from becoming the program everyone hopes they could be. Week 6's loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish is a perfect example of that. 

    Boise State faced long odds ahead of this non-conference tilt. The Broncos were installed as +21.5 underdogs, highlighting the gap between one of the premier Group of Five teams and a perennial contender. Bettors can give the Broncos credit for covering the spread by a half-point, but that's where the laudation ends. 

    The MWC frontrunners were stymied from start to finish. Boise State put up seven points, nearly equaling Maddux Madsen's four interceptions. Worse, their lead rusher totaled just 39 yards, and their offensive line let Madsen get sacked four times. 

    The lesson bettors need to learn is that Group of Five programs will never contend for the National Championship. As appealing as those +100000 odds look, it's just a donation to the sportsbook. 

    Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

MORE ARTICLES

MORE ARTICLES

Does Oregon Play Today? College Football Schedule for Ducks' Next Game

NCAAF · 2 days ago

Sportsgrid Staff

Does Nebraska Play Today? College Football Schedule for Cornhuskers' Next Game

NCAAF · 2 days ago

Sportsgrid Staff

Does Texas Play Today? College Football Schedule for Longhorns' Next Game

NCAAF · 2 days ago

Sportsgrid Staff

Does Penn State Play Today? College Football Schedule for Nittany Lions' Next Game

NCAAF · 2 days ago

Sportsgrid Staff

Does Ohio State Play Today? College Football Schedule for Buckeyes' Next Game

NCAAF · 2 days ago

Sportsgrid Staff

College Football Week 6 Picks: Saturday Underdog 3-Game Parlay

NCAAF · 3 days ago

Grant White

College Football Week 6 Picks: Friday Night Lights Best Bets

NCAAF · 3 days ago

Grant White

Big Ten Week 6 Expert Picks and Best Bets for Saturday

NCAAF · 3 days ago

Danny Mogollon

Top 5 College Football Week 6 Must-Watch Matchups: FSU-Miami is Back!

NCAAF · 3 days ago

Sammy Jacobs

ESPN Ranks College Football's 20 Unbeaten Teams by Projected Wins

NCAAF · 3 days ago

John Canady