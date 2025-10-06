Ranking the 5 Biggest Losers From a Wild Week 6 of College Football

5. The Boise State Broncos and Group of 5 "Contenders"

Most college football purists have been patiently waiting for the Boise State Broncos to recapture the magic of the 2007 Fiesta Bowl. But every time they take on a legitimate contender, the Broncos move further away from becoming the program everyone hopes they could be. Week 6's loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish is a perfect example of that.

Boise State faced long odds ahead of this non-conference tilt. The Broncos were installed as +21.5 underdogs, highlighting the gap between one of the premier Group of Five teams and a perennial contender. Bettors can give the Broncos credit for covering the spread by a half-point, but that's where the laudation ends.

The MWC frontrunners were stymied from start to finish. Boise State put up seven points, nearly equaling Maddux Madsen's four interceptions. Worse, their lead rusher totaled just 39 yards, and their offensive line let Madsen get sacked four times.

The lesson bettors need to learn is that Group of Five programs will never contend for the National Championship. As appealing as those +100000 odds look, it's just a donation to the sportsbook.

