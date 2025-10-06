Live NowLive
NCAAF · 1 hour ago

Ranking the 12 Most-Likely College Football Playoff Teams Right Now

Grant White

Host · Writer

VIEW MORE

  • First Team Out (Group of 6) - Notre Dame Fighting Irish

    Marquee Wins: 56-13 at Arkansas

    Losses: 27-24 at Miami, 41-40 vs. Texas A&M

    Current AP Ranking: 16

    Odds to Make the College Football Playoffs: -114

    National Championship Odds: +2000

    Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

     

  • #2 Seed - Miami (FL) Hurricanes (ACC Champions)

    Marquee Wins: 27-24 vs. Notre Dame, 26-7 vs. Florida, 28-22 @ Florida State

    Losses: None

    Current AP Ranking: 2

    Odds to Make the College Football Playoffs: -3000

    National Championship Odds: +900

  • #3 Seed - Oregon Ducks

    Marquee Wins: 30-24 @ Penn State

    Losses: None

    Current AP Ranking: 3

    Odds to Make the College Football Playoffs: -1600

    National Championship Odds: +550

  • #4 Seed - Ole Miss Rebels (SEC Champions)

    Marquee Wins: 24-19 vs. LSU

    Losses: None

    Current AP Ranking: 4

    Odds to Make the College Football Playoffs: -194

    National Championship Odds: +1900

  • #5 Seed - Texas A&M Aggies

    Marquee Wins: 41-40 @ Notre Dame

    Losses: None

    Current AP Ranking: 5

    Odds to Make the College Football Playoffs: -188

    National Championship Odds: +1600

  • #6 Seed - Alabama Crimson Tide

    Marquee Wins: 24-24 @ Georgia

    Losses: 31-17 @ LSU

    Current AP Ranking: 8

    Odds to Make the College Football Playoffs: -290

    National Championship Odds: +650

  • #7 Seed - Texas Tech Red Raiders (Big 12 Champions)

    Marquee Wins: 34-10 @ Utah

    Losses: None

    Current AP Ranking: 9

    Odds to Make the College Football Playoffs: -184

    National Championship Odds: +3000

  • #8 Seed - Indiana Hoosiers

    Marquee Wins: 63-10 vs. Illinois

    Losses: None

    Current AP Ranking: 7

    Odds to Make the College Football Playoffs: -144

    National Championship Odds: +2200

  • #9 Seed - Georgia Bulldogs

    Marquee Wins: 44-41 @ Tennessee

    Losses: 24-21 vs. Alabama

    Current AP Ranking: 10

    Odds to Make the College Football Playoffs: -188

    National Championship Odds: +1000

  • #10 Seed - Oklahoma Sooners

    Marquee Wins: 24-13 vs. Michigan

    Losses: None

    Current AP Ranking: 6

    Odds to Make the College Football Playoffs: -110

    National Championship Odds: +1600

  • #11 Seed - LSU Tigers

    Marquee Wins: 17-10 @ Clemson

    Losses: 24-19 at Ole Miss

    Current AP Ranking: 11

    Odds to Make the College Football Playoffs: +198

    National Championship Odds: +3000

  • #12 Seed - Memphis Tigers (AAC Champions)

    Marquee Wins: 32-31 vs. Arkansas

    Losses: None

    Current AP Ranking: 23

    Odds to Make the College Football Playoffs: +290

    National Championship Odds: +40000

  • First Team Out (Power 4) - Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

    Marquee Wins: 24-21 vs. Clemson

    Losses: None

    Current AP Ranking: 13

    Odds to Make the College Football Playoffs: +270

    National Championship Odds: +12500

