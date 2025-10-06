Ranking the 12 Most-Likely College Football Playoff Teams Right Now
Grant White
Host · Writer
First Team Out (Group of 6) - Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Marquee Wins: 56-13 at Arkansas
Losses: 27-24 at Miami, 41-40 vs. Texas A&M
Current AP Ranking: 16
Odds to Make the College Football Playoffs: -114
National Championship Odds: +2000
#1 Seed - Ohio State Buckeyes (Big Ten Champions)
Marquee Wins: 14-7 vs. Texas
Losses: None
Current AP Ranking: 1
Odds to Make the College Football Playoffs: -3500
National Championship Odds: +430
#2 Seed - Miami (FL) Hurricanes (ACC Champions)
Marquee Wins: 27-24 vs. Notre Dame, 26-7 vs. Florida, 28-22 @ Florida State
Losses: None
Current AP Ranking: 2
Odds to Make the College Football Playoffs: -3000
National Championship Odds: +900
#3 Seed - Oregon Ducks
Marquee Wins: 30-24 @ Penn State
Losses: None
Current AP Ranking: 3
Odds to Make the College Football Playoffs: -1600
National Championship Odds: +550
#4 Seed - Ole Miss Rebels (SEC Champions)
Marquee Wins: 24-19 vs. LSU
Losses: None
Current AP Ranking: 4
Odds to Make the College Football Playoffs: -194
National Championship Odds: +1900
#5 Seed - Texas A&M Aggies
Marquee Wins: 41-40 @ Notre Dame
Losses: None
Current AP Ranking: 5
Odds to Make the College Football Playoffs: -188
National Championship Odds: +1600
#6 Seed - Alabama Crimson Tide
Marquee Wins: 24-24 @ Georgia
Losses: 31-17 @ LSU
Current AP Ranking: 8
Odds to Make the College Football Playoffs: -290
National Championship Odds: +650
#7 Seed - Texas Tech Red Raiders (Big 12 Champions)
Marquee Wins: 34-10 @ Utah
Losses: None
Current AP Ranking: 9
Odds to Make the College Football Playoffs: -184
National Championship Odds: +3000
#8 Seed - Indiana Hoosiers
Marquee Wins: 63-10 vs. Illinois
Losses: None
Current AP Ranking: 7
Odds to Make the College Football Playoffs: -144
National Championship Odds: +2200
#9 Seed - Georgia Bulldogs
Marquee Wins: 44-41 @ Tennessee
Losses: 24-21 vs. Alabama
Current AP Ranking: 10
Odds to Make the College Football Playoffs: -188
National Championship Odds: +1000
#10 Seed - Oklahoma Sooners
Marquee Wins: 24-13 vs. Michigan
Losses: None
Current AP Ranking: 6
Odds to Make the College Football Playoffs: -110
National Championship Odds: +1600
#11 Seed - LSU Tigers
Marquee Wins: 17-10 @ Clemson
Losses: 24-19 at Ole Miss
Current AP Ranking: 11
Odds to Make the College Football Playoffs: +198
National Championship Odds: +3000
#12 Seed - Memphis Tigers (AAC Champions)
Marquee Wins: 32-31 vs. Arkansas
Losses: None
Current AP Ranking: 23
Odds to Make the College Football Playoffs: +290
National Championship Odds: +40000
First Team Out (Power 4) - Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
Marquee Wins: 24-21 vs. Clemson
Losses: None
Current AP Ranking: 13
Odds to Make the College Football Playoffs: +270
National Championship Odds: +12500
