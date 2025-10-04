Live NowLive
NCAAF · 1 hour ago

Does Texas Play Today? College Football Schedule for Longhorns’ Next Game

Sportsgrid Staff

Host · Writer

  • Week 4: Texas 55 - Sam Houston State 0

    The 'Horns certainly didn't look past Sam Houston to their coming bye week as Texas pounded the Bearkats for its most lopsided victory of the early season.

    Team Comparison

    Passing Yards: Sam Houston State 86 | Texas 343
    Rushing Yards: Sam Houston State 27 | Texas 264
    First Downs: Sam Houston State 7 | Texas 26
    Third Downs: Sam Houston State 2-14 | Texas 7-11
    Fourth Downs: Sam Houston State 0-2 | Texas 0-0
    Turnovers: Sam Houston State 1 | Texas 0
    Time of Possession: Sam Houston State 26:09 | Texas 33:51

    Sam Houston State Leaders

    Passing
    Hunter Watson: 13-25, 86 YDS, 0 TD, 1 INT

    Rushing
    Landan Brown: 15 ATT, 32 YDS (2.1 AVG)
    Elijah Green: 6 ATT, 4 YDS (0.7 AVG)
    Jerrian Parker Jr.: 2 ATT, 2 YDS (1.0 AVG)
    Shane Porter: 2 ATT, 0 YDS
    Other rushers combined: 1 ATT, 5 YDS

    Receiving
    Landan Brown: 6 REC, 37 YDS
    Grady O’Neill: 1 REC, 22 YDS
    Darrick Bledsoe III: 1 REC, 10 YDS
    Elijah Green: 1 REC, 9 YDS
    Jerrian Parker Jr.: 1 REC, 5 YDS
    Chris Reed: 1 REC, 4 YDS
    Rayfield Lotten: 1 REC, 1 YDS
    Aviyon Smith-Mack: 1 REC, 1 YDS

    Texas Leaders

    Passing
    Arch Manning: 18-21, 309 YDS, 3 TD, 0 INT
    Matthew Caldwell (relief): 4-6, 27 YDS, 0 TD, 0 INT
    Karle Lacey Jr. (relief): 1-1, 7 YDS

    Rushing
    Christian Clark: 13 ATT, 62 YDS, 1 TD
    Jerrick Gibson: 11 ATT, 53 YDS, 1 TD
    Matthew Caldwell: 1 ATT, 50 YDS
    James Simon: 9 ATT, 50 YDS
    Ryan Wingo: 1 ATT, 32 YDS
    Arch Manning: 5 ATT, 11 YDS, 2 TD
    Ryan Niblett: 1 ATT, 6 YDS

    Receiving
    Ryan Wingo: 4 REC, 93 YDS, 2 TD
    DeAndre Moore Jr.: 5 REC, 79 YDS
    Ryan Niblett: 1 REC, 39 YDS
    Parker Livingstone: 3 REC, 34 YDS
    Jordan Washington: 2 REC, 33 YDS, 1 TD
    Daylan McCutcheon: 1 REC, 21 YDS
    Aaron Butler: 1 REC, 17 YDS
    Christian Clark: 1 REC, 16 YDS
    Emaree Winston: 1 REC, 14 YDS
    Rett Andersen: 1 REC, 7 YDS
    Jaime Ffrench: 1 REC, 6 YDS

  • Texas at Florida (3-1)

    Week 6 | Oct 4, 2025 | 3:30 PM ET

    Ben Hill Griffin Stadium | Gainesville, Florida Florida Odds to Win SEC: +5500 Florida Odds to Make CFP: +2500 Florida Odds to Win National Championship: +15000

     

  • No. 5 Oklahoma (4-0) vs Texas

    Week 7 | Oct 11, 2025 | 3:30 PM ET

    Cotton Bowl | Dallas, Texas

    Oklahoma Odds to Win SEC: +1000 Oklahoma Odds to Make CFP: +124 Oklahoma Odds to Win National Championship: +2000

    Matriculate down the field with SportsGrid’s FREE Top College Football Picks and College Football Player Prop Picks every week!

  • Texas at Kentucky (2-2)

    Week 8 | Oct 18, 2025 | Time: TBA

    Kroger Field | Lexington, Kentucky

    Kentucky Odds to Win SEC: +30000 Kentucky Odds to Make CFP: OTB Kentucky Odds to Win National Championship: +100000

    Go Long with SportsGrid’s Free Weekly College Football Game Picks and College Football Player Prop Bets!

  • Texas at Mississippi State (4-1)

    Week 9 | Oct 25, 2025 | Time: TBA

    Davis Wade Stadium | Starkville, Mississippi

    Mississippi State Odds to Win SEC: +22500 Mississippi State Odds to Make CFP: +2500 Mississippi State Odds to Win National Championship: +50000

  • No. 16 Vanderbilt (5-0) vs Texas

    Week 10 | Nov 1, 2025 | 12:00 PM ET

    DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium | Austin, Texas

    Vanderbilt Odds to Win SEC: +2700 Vanderbilt Odds to Make CFP: +360 Vanderbilt Odds to Win National Championship: +6000

  • Week 11 Bye

    Texas 9.5 Wins: Over +130 | Under -174

    Texas Odds to Win SEC: +320 

    Texas Odds to Make CFP: -144

    Texas Odds to Win National Championship: +800

  • Texas at No. 12 Georgia (3-1)

    Week 12 | Nov 15, 2025 | Time: TBA

    Sanford Stadium | Athens, GA

    Georgia Odds to Win SEC: +650 Georgia Odds to Make CFP: -154 Georgia Odds to Win National Championship: +1000

  • Arkansas (2-3) vs Texas

    Week 13 | Nov 22, 2025 | Time: TBA

    DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium | Austin, Texas

    Arkansas Odds to Win SEC: +30000 Arkansas Odds to Make CFP: OTB Arkansas Odds to Win National Championship: +100000

  • No. 6 Texas A&M (4-0) vs Texas

    Week 14 | Nov 28, 2025 | 7:30 PM ET

    DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium | Austin, Texas

    Texas A&M Odds to Win SEC: +850 Texas A&M Odds to Make CFP: -120 Texas A&M Odds to Win National Championship: +2000

  • Week 1: Ohio State 14 - Texas 7

    The Texas Longhorns opened the 2025 season with a tough loss in a defensive battle against the now top-ranked team in the Nation.

    Team Comparison

    Passing Yards: Texas 170 | Ohio State 126
    Rushing Yards: Texas 166 | Ohio State 77
    First Downs: Texas 16 | Ohio State 11
    Third Downs: Texas 5-14 | Ohio State 3-12
    Fourth Downs: Texas 1-5 | Ohio State 1-2
    Turnovers: Texas 1 | Ohio State 0
    Time of Possession: Texas 37:55 | Ohio State 32:05

    Texas Leaders

    Passing
    Arch Manning: 17-30, 170 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT

    Rushing
    Wisner: 16 ATT, 80 YDS (5.0 AVG)
    Baxter: 10 ATT, 40 YDS (4.0 AVG)
    Manning: 10 ATT, 38 YDS (3.8 AVG)
    Wingo: 1 ATT, 8 YDS (8.0 AVG)

    Receiving
    Endries: 4 REC, 50 YDS
    Livingstone: 2 REC, 47 YDS, 1 TD
    Wingo: 2 REC, 35 YDS
    Baxter: 5 REC, 25 YDS
    McCutcheon: 2 REC, 6 YDS
    Moore Jr.: 1 REC, 5 YDS
    Wisner: 1 REC, 2 YDS

    Ohio State Leaders

    Passing
    Julian Sayin: 13-20, 126 YDS, 1 TD

    Rushing
    Donaldson: 19 ATT, 67 YDS, 1 TD
    Peoples: 10 ATT, 20 YDS
    Sayin: 2 ATT, 2 YDS

    Receiving
    Tate: 2 REC, 49 YDS, 1 TD
    Smith: 6 REC, 43 YDS
    Klare: 1 REC, 11 YDS
    Donaldson: 1 REC, 9 YDS
    Inniss: 2 REC, 8 YDS
    Christian: 1 REC, 6 YDS
    Others: 1 REC, 6 YDS

  • Week 2: Texas 38 - San Jose State 7

    The Longhorns took their Week 1 frustrations and put them right on the poor Spartans with a dominating performance over San José State.

    Team Comparison

    Passing Yards: San José State 184 | Texas 317
    Rushing Yards: San José State 89 | Texas 135
    First Downs: San José State 16 | Texas 18
    Third Downs: San José State 4-15 | Texas 2-12
    Fourth Downs: San José State 0-2 | Texas 2-2
    Turnovers: San José State 4 | Texas 2
    Time of Possession: San José State 29:45 | Texas 30:15

    San José State Leaders

    Passing
    Walker Eget: 21-42, 184 YDS, 0 TD, 1 INT

    Rushing
    Jabari Bates: 10 ATT, 44 YDS, 1 TD
    Floyd Chalk IV: 9 ATT, 39 YDS
    Lamar Radcliffe: 5 ATT, 16 YDS
    Walker Eget: 5 ATT, 12 YDS

    Receiving
    Kyri Shoels: 8 REC, 73 YDS
    Danny Scudero: 7 REC, 60 YDS
    Tuli Tagovailoa-Amosa: 3 REC, 29 YDS
    Cooper Hoch: 2 REC, 14 YDS
    Jackson Canaan: 1 REC, 8 YDS

    Texas Leaders

    Passing
    Arch Manning: 19-30, 295 YDS, 4 TD, 1 INT

    Rushing
    CJ Baxter: 13 ATT, 64 YDS
    Jerrick Gibson: 7 ATT, 38 YDS
    Arch Manning: 4 ATT, 23 YDS, 1 TD
    Christian Clark: 7 ATT, 21 YDS
    Ryan Wingo: 1 ATT, 9 YDS

    Receiving
    Parker Livingstone: 4 REC, 128 YDS, 2 TD
    Jack Endries: 2 REC, 52 YDS, 2 TD
    Emaree Winston: 1 REC, 33 YDS
    DeAndre Moore Jr.: 4 REC, 30 YDS
    Ryan Wingo: 4 REC, 30 YDS
    Jordan Washington: 1 REC, 22 YDS
    Kaliq Lockett: 2 REC, 22 YDS
    Daylan McCutcheon: 1 REC, 3 YDS

  • Week 3: Texas 27 - UTEP 10

    Texas rolled with a dominant ground game and a ferocious defense, securing a solid win over the Miners in Week 3.

    Team Comparison

    Passing Yards: UTEP 209 | Texas 114
    Rushing Yards: UTEP 50 | Texas 226
    First Downs: UTEP 13 | Texas 23
    Third Downs: UTEP 4-15 | Texas 5-16
    Fourth Downs: UTEP 0-3 | Texas 2-5
    Turnovers: UTEP 2 | Texas 1
    Time of Possession: UTEP 23:13 | Texas 36:47

    UTEP Leaders

    Passing
    Malachi Nelson: 24-36, 209 YDS, 0 TD, 2 INT

    Rushing
    Hahsaun Wilson: 6 ATT, 39 YDS (6.5 AVG)
    Shay Smith: 2 ATT, 5 YDS
    Ashten Emory: 11 ATT, 5 YDS
    Eric Willis III: 1 ATT, 4 YDS
    Malachi Nelson: 3 ATT, 3 YDS

    Receiving
    Trevon Tate: 6 REC, 64 YDS
    Toric Goins Jr.: 5 REC, 63 YDS
    Judah Ezinwa: 1 REC, 33 YDS
    Kenny Odom: 5 REC, 15 YDS
    Ashten Emory: 1 REC, 12 YDS
    Marcus Torres: 4 REC, 12 YDS
    Eric Willis III: 1 REC, 6 YDS
    (UTEP totaled 24 receptions for 209 yards)

    Texas Leaders

    Passing
    Arch Manning: 11-25, 114 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT

    Rushing
    James Simon: 17 ATT, 67 YDS
    Jerrick Gibson: 18 ATT, 64 YDS
    Arch Manning: 9 ATT, 51 YDS, 2 TD
    Christian Clark: 7 ATT, 32 YDS
    Matthew Caldwell: 1 ATT, 14 YDS
    CJ Baxter: 1 ATT, 6 YDS
    Ryan Wingo: 2 ATT, 7 YDS

    Receiving
    Ryan Wingo: 3 REC, 32 YDS, 1 TD
    Christian Clark: 2 REC, 32 YDS
    Parker Livingstone: 2 REC, 23 YDS
    Jordan Washington: 1 REC, 11 YDS
    James Simon: 1 REC, 8 YDS
    Ryan Niblett: 1 REC, 4 YDS
    Jack Endries: 1 REC, 4 YDS
    (Texas totaled 11 receptions for 114 yards, 1 TD)

