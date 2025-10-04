Does Texas Play Today? College Football Schedule for Longhorns’ Next Game
Week 4: Texas 55 - Sam Houston State 0
The 'Horns certainly didn't look past Sam Houston to their coming bye week as Texas pounded the Bearkats for its most lopsided victory of the early season.
Team Comparison
Passing Yards: Sam Houston State 86 | Texas 343
Rushing Yards: Sam Houston State 27 | Texas 264
First Downs: Sam Houston State 7 | Texas 26
Third Downs: Sam Houston State 2-14 | Texas 7-11
Fourth Downs: Sam Houston State 0-2 | Texas 0-0
Turnovers: Sam Houston State 1 | Texas 0
Time of Possession: Sam Houston State 26:09 | Texas 33:51
Sam Houston State Leaders
Passing
Hunter Watson: 13-25, 86 YDS, 0 TD, 1 INT
Rushing
Landan Brown: 15 ATT, 32 YDS (2.1 AVG)
Elijah Green: 6 ATT, 4 YDS (0.7 AVG)
Jerrian Parker Jr.: 2 ATT, 2 YDS (1.0 AVG)
Shane Porter: 2 ATT, 0 YDS
Other rushers combined: 1 ATT, 5 YDS
Receiving
Landan Brown: 6 REC, 37 YDS
Grady O’Neill: 1 REC, 22 YDS
Darrick Bledsoe III: 1 REC, 10 YDS
Elijah Green: 1 REC, 9 YDS
Jerrian Parker Jr.: 1 REC, 5 YDS
Chris Reed: 1 REC, 4 YDS
Rayfield Lotten: 1 REC, 1 YDS
Aviyon Smith-Mack: 1 REC, 1 YDS
Texas Leaders
Passing
Arch Manning: 18-21, 309 YDS, 3 TD, 0 INT
Matthew Caldwell (relief): 4-6, 27 YDS, 0 TD, 0 INT
Karle Lacey Jr. (relief): 1-1, 7 YDS
Rushing
Christian Clark: 13 ATT, 62 YDS, 1 TD
Jerrick Gibson: 11 ATT, 53 YDS, 1 TD
Matthew Caldwell: 1 ATT, 50 YDS
James Simon: 9 ATT, 50 YDS
Ryan Wingo: 1 ATT, 32 YDS
Arch Manning: 5 ATT, 11 YDS, 2 TD
Ryan Niblett: 1 ATT, 6 YDS
Receiving
Ryan Wingo: 4 REC, 93 YDS, 2 TD
DeAndre Moore Jr.: 5 REC, 79 YDS
Ryan Niblett: 1 REC, 39 YDS
Parker Livingstone: 3 REC, 34 YDS
Jordan Washington: 2 REC, 33 YDS, 1 TD
Daylan McCutcheon: 1 REC, 21 YDS
Aaron Butler: 1 REC, 17 YDS
Christian Clark: 1 REC, 16 YDS
Emaree Winston: 1 REC, 14 YDS
Rett Andersen: 1 REC, 7 YDS
Jaime Ffrench: 1 REC, 6 YDS
Do the Texas Longhorns Play Today?
Yes, the Texas Longhorns do today in Week 6 of the college football season. The 'Horns come off their first bye week at 3-1, looking to continue to improve in the SEC.
Texas hits the road to head to Gainesville, where they meet the Florida Gators at The Swamp on Saturday.
The Longhorns are a decent-sized favorite over the Gators, sitting at -11.5 on the spread, with a moneyline price tag of -460. There should be some points scored with the game total at 51.5.
The Longhorns sport the second-best odds to win the SEC at +320, trailing only Alabama (+260). Texas is also very much in the conversation for the National Championship, sitting at +800, tied for the third-best odds in the country.
What does the rest of the Longhorns' schedule look like this season? Swipe through to see the full slate, plus a breakdown of each game they've already played in 2025.
Texas at Florida (3-1)
Week 6 | Oct 4, 2025 | 3:30 PM ET
Ben Hill Griffin Stadium | Gainesville, FloridaFlorida Odds to Win SEC: +5500 Florida Odds to Make CFP: +2500 Florida Odds to Win National Championship: +15000
No. 5 Oklahoma (4-0) vs Texas
Week 7 | Oct 11, 2025 | 3:30 PM ET
Cotton Bowl | Dallas, Texas
Oklahoma Odds to Win SEC: +1000Oklahoma Odds to Make CFP: +124 Oklahoma Odds to Win National Championship: +2000
Texas at Kentucky (2-2)
Week 8 | Oct 18, 2025 | Time: TBA
Kroger Field | Lexington, Kentucky
Kentucky Odds to Win SEC: +30000Kentucky Odds to Make CFP: OTB Kentucky Odds to Win National Championship: +100000
Texas at Mississippi State (4-1)
Week 9 | Oct 25, 2025 | Time: TBA
Davis Wade Stadium | Starkville, Mississippi
Mississippi State Odds to Win SEC: +22500Mississippi State Odds to Make CFP: +2500 Mississippi State Odds to Win National Championship: +50000
No. 16 Vanderbilt (5-0) vs Texas
Week 10 | Nov 1, 2025 | 12:00 PM ET
DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium | Austin, Texas
Vanderbilt Odds to Win SEC: +2700Vanderbilt Odds to Make CFP: +360 Vanderbilt Odds to Win National Championship: +6000
Week 11 Bye
Texas 9.5 Wins: Over +130 | Under -174
Texas Odds to Win SEC: +320
Texas Odds to Make CFP: -144
Texas Odds to Win National Championship: +800
Texas at No. 12 Georgia (3-1)
Week 12 | Nov 15, 2025 | Time: TBA
Sanford Stadium | Athens, GA
Georgia Odds to Win SEC: +650Georgia Odds to Make CFP: -154 Georgia Odds to Win National Championship: +1000
Arkansas (2-3) vs Texas
Week 13 | Nov 22, 2025 | Time: TBA
DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium | Austin, Texas
Arkansas Odds to Win SEC: +30000Arkansas Odds to Make CFP: OTB Arkansas Odds to Win National Championship: +100000
No. 6 Texas A&M (4-0) vs Texas
Week 14 | Nov 28, 2025 | 7:30 PM ET
DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium | Austin, Texas
Texas A&M Odds to Win SEC: +850Texas A&M Odds to Make CFP: -120 Texas A&M Odds to Win National Championship: +2000
Week 1: Ohio State 14 - Texas 7
The Texas Longhorns opened the 2025 season with a tough loss in a defensive battle against the now top-ranked team in the Nation.
Team Comparison
Passing Yards: Texas 170 | Ohio State 126
Rushing Yards: Texas 166 | Ohio State 77
First Downs: Texas 16 | Ohio State 11
Third Downs: Texas 5-14 | Ohio State 3-12
Fourth Downs: Texas 1-5 | Ohio State 1-2
Turnovers: Texas 1 | Ohio State 0
Time of Possession: Texas 37:55 | Ohio State 32:05
Texas Leaders
Passing
Arch Manning: 17-30, 170 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT
Rushing
Wisner: 16 ATT, 80 YDS (5.0 AVG)
Baxter: 10 ATT, 40 YDS (4.0 AVG)
Manning: 10 ATT, 38 YDS (3.8 AVG)
Wingo: 1 ATT, 8 YDS (8.0 AVG)
Receiving
Endries: 4 REC, 50 YDS
Livingstone: 2 REC, 47 YDS, 1 TD
Wingo: 2 REC, 35 YDS
Baxter: 5 REC, 25 YDS
McCutcheon: 2 REC, 6 YDS
Moore Jr.: 1 REC, 5 YDS
Wisner: 1 REC, 2 YDS
Ohio State Leaders
Passing
Julian Sayin: 13-20, 126 YDS, 1 TD
Rushing
Donaldson: 19 ATT, 67 YDS, 1 TD
Peoples: 10 ATT, 20 YDS
Sayin: 2 ATT, 2 YDS
Receiving
Tate: 2 REC, 49 YDS, 1 TD
Smith: 6 REC, 43 YDS
Klare: 1 REC, 11 YDS
Donaldson: 1 REC, 9 YDS
Inniss: 2 REC, 8 YDS
Christian: 1 REC, 6 YDS
Others: 1 REC, 6 YDS
Week 2: Texas 38 - San Jose State 7
The Longhorns took their Week 1 frustrations and put them right on the poor Spartans with a dominating performance over San José State.
Team Comparison
Passing Yards: San José State 184 | Texas 317
Rushing Yards: San José State 89 | Texas 135
First Downs: San José State 16 | Texas 18
Third Downs: San José State 4-15 | Texas 2-12
Fourth Downs: San José State 0-2 | Texas 2-2
Turnovers: San José State 4 | Texas 2
Time of Possession: San José State 29:45 | Texas 30:15
San José State Leaders
Passing
Walker Eget: 21-42, 184 YDS, 0 TD, 1 INT
Rushing
Jabari Bates: 10 ATT, 44 YDS, 1 TD
Floyd Chalk IV: 9 ATT, 39 YDS
Lamar Radcliffe: 5 ATT, 16 YDS
Walker Eget: 5 ATT, 12 YDS
Receiving
Kyri Shoels: 8 REC, 73 YDS
Danny Scudero: 7 REC, 60 YDS
Tuli Tagovailoa-Amosa: 3 REC, 29 YDS
Cooper Hoch: 2 REC, 14 YDS
Jackson Canaan: 1 REC, 8 YDS
Texas Leaders
Passing
Arch Manning: 19-30, 295 YDS, 4 TD, 1 INT
Rushing
CJ Baxter: 13 ATT, 64 YDS
Jerrick Gibson: 7 ATT, 38 YDS
Arch Manning: 4 ATT, 23 YDS, 1 TD
Christian Clark: 7 ATT, 21 YDS
Ryan Wingo: 1 ATT, 9 YDS
Receiving
Parker Livingstone: 4 REC, 128 YDS, 2 TD
Jack Endries: 2 REC, 52 YDS, 2 TD
Emaree Winston: 1 REC, 33 YDS
DeAndre Moore Jr.: 4 REC, 30 YDS
Ryan Wingo: 4 REC, 30 YDS
Jordan Washington: 1 REC, 22 YDS
Kaliq Lockett: 2 REC, 22 YDS
Daylan McCutcheon: 1 REC, 3 YDS
Week 3: Texas 27 - UTEP 10
Texas rolled with a dominant ground game and a ferocious defense, securing a solid win over the Miners in Week 3.
Team Comparison
Passing Yards: UTEP 209 | Texas 114
Rushing Yards: UTEP 50 | Texas 226
First Downs: UTEP 13 | Texas 23
Third Downs: UTEP 4-15 | Texas 5-16
Fourth Downs: UTEP 0-3 | Texas 2-5
Turnovers: UTEP 2 | Texas 1
Time of Possession: UTEP 23:13 | Texas 36:47
UTEP Leaders
Passing
Malachi Nelson: 24-36, 209 YDS, 0 TD, 2 INT
Rushing
Hahsaun Wilson: 6 ATT, 39 YDS (6.5 AVG)
Shay Smith: 2 ATT, 5 YDS
Ashten Emory: 11 ATT, 5 YDS
Eric Willis III: 1 ATT, 4 YDS
Malachi Nelson: 3 ATT, 3 YDS
Receiving
Trevon Tate: 6 REC, 64 YDS
Toric Goins Jr.: 5 REC, 63 YDS
Judah Ezinwa: 1 REC, 33 YDS
Kenny Odom: 5 REC, 15 YDS
Ashten Emory: 1 REC, 12 YDS
Marcus Torres: 4 REC, 12 YDS
Eric Willis III: 1 REC, 6 YDS
(UTEP totaled 24 receptions for 209 yards)
Texas Leaders
Passing
Arch Manning: 11-25, 114 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT
Rushing
James Simon: 17 ATT, 67 YDS
Jerrick Gibson: 18 ATT, 64 YDS
Arch Manning: 9 ATT, 51 YDS, 2 TD
Christian Clark: 7 ATT, 32 YDS
Matthew Caldwell: 1 ATT, 14 YDS
CJ Baxter: 1 ATT, 6 YDS
Ryan Wingo: 2 ATT, 7 YDS
Receiving
Ryan Wingo: 3 REC, 32 YDS, 1 TD
Christian Clark: 2 REC, 32 YDS
Parker Livingstone: 2 REC, 23 YDS
Jordan Washington: 1 REC, 11 YDS
James Simon: 1 REC, 8 YDS
Ryan Niblett: 1 REC, 4 YDS
Jack Endries: 1 REC, 4 YDS
(Texas totaled 11 receptions for 114 yards, 1 TD)
Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.
