Does Texas Play Today? College Football Schedule for Longhorns’ Next Game

Do the Texas Longhorns Play Today?

Yes, the Texas Longhorns do today in Week 6 of the college football season. The 'Horns come off their first bye week at 3-1, looking to continue to improve in the SEC.

Texas hits the road to head to Gainesville, where they meet the Florida Gators at The Swamp on Saturday.

The Longhorns are a decent-sized favorite over the Gators, sitting at -11.5 on the spread, with a moneyline price tag of -460. There should be some points scored with the game total at 51.5.

The Longhorns sport the second-best odds to win the SEC at +320, trailing only Alabama (+260). Texas is also very much in the conversation for the National Championship, sitting at +800, tied for the third-best odds in the country.

What does the rest of the Longhorns' schedule look like this season? Swipe through to see the full slate, plus a breakdown of each game they've already played in 2025.

