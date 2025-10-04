Live NowLive
NCAAF · 2 hours ago

Does Ohio State Play Today? College Football Schedule for Buckeyes’ Next Game

Sportsgrid Staff

Host · Writer


College football is back and rolling in full force, and the 2025 season is already delivering. Want to know what’s ahead for the Buckeyes? Dive into Ohio State’s full schedule with a detailed game-by-game look.

Does Ohio State Play Today?

Yes, the Ohio State Buckeyes do play today in Week 6 of the college football season. Ohio State gets back home to The Horseshoe after a big win out west, taking out the Washington Huskies, 24-6. At 4-0, the Buckeyes are locked in on their goal of repeating as National Champions, as they welcome the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Saturday night in Primetime. 

Ohio State is a big 23.5-point favorite and sits at an insane -4000 price on the moneyline.   

The Buckeyes are also sporting the second-shortest odds to win the Big Ten at +160, and the lowest odds to win this season’s National Championship at +500.

What does the rest of Ohio State’s schedule look like this season? Dive in below. 

Ohio State Buckeyes 2025 College Football Schedule 

Date Game
Aug. 30 Ohio State 14, Texas 7
Sept. 6 Ohio State 56, Grambling 0
Sept. 13 Ohio State 37, Ohio 9
Sept. 20 Bye
Sept. 27 Ohio State 24, Washington 6
Oct. 4 vs Minnesota
Oct. 11 at No. 22 Illinois
Oct. 18 at Wisconsin
Oct. 25 Bye
Nov. 1 vs No. 7 Penn State
Nov. 8 @ Purdue 
Nov. 15 at UCLA
Nov. 22 vs Rutgers
Nov. 29 at No. 20 Michigan

