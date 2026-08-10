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NCAAF · 13 hours ago

UCLA football hires Derek Carr as special advisor to Bob Chesney

Jack Haslett

Host · Writer

LOS ANGELES – The UCLA Bruins are adding some serious star power and professional experience to their coaching staff. 

It was announced on Monday that UCLA football has hired retired NFL quarterback Derek Carr to serve as the special advisor to head coach Bob Chesney. 

"We are excited to welcome Derek to our program," Chesney said (via Connor Dullinger). "He has played the quarterback position at a high level for more than a decade and his experience, leadership and football knowledge will be an incredible resource for our coaching staff and student-athletes."

Carr played 11 seasons in the NFL for both the Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders and New Orleans Saints, earning four Pro-Bowl selections in his career and totaling over 41,000 career passing yards and 257 career touchdowns. 

Building the Bruins Back

The Bruins have been about rebuilding their program since the moment that Chesney was hired, looking to rehabilitate the program's image after several disappointing seasons, and after an aggressive and successful recruiting effort in both the transfer portal and for freshman recruits, Chesney has certainly been successful in that pursuit. 

UCLA head coach Bob Chesney looks on during the UCLA Football Spring Showcase at Rose Bowl Stadium on May 2, 2026 in Pasadena, California.
UCLA head coach Bob Chesney looks on during the UCLA Football Spring Showcase at Rose Bowl Stadium on May 2, 2026 in Pasadena, California.

Darwin Walker – The Sporting Tribune

UCLA head coach Bob Chesney looks on during the UCLA Football Spring Showcase at Rose Bowl Stadium on May 2, 2026 in Pasadena, California.

Bringing in someone like Carr, who has managed so much success at the professional level, is but another step that shows just how serious the Bruins are about getting back to the forefront of the college football world. 

Carr already has history with one member of the Bruins coaching staff, general manager Darrick Yray, who served as an offensive assistant and assistant director of football operations for Fresno State from 2008-14, overlapping with Carr's time as a student-athlete with the Bulldogs from 2009-13. 

"I've known Darrick for a long time and have great respect for the work he's done throughout his career," Carr said (via Connor Dullinger). "The opportunity to help Coach Chesney, the staff and the quarterbacks at UCLA was one that really excited me."

What This Means for Iamaleava

The Bruins' lead quarterback is Nico Iamaleava, who will be heading into his second season in Westwood and still presents with a high ceiling due to his raw talent and athleticism.

Pairing Iamaleava with someone of Carr's experience and caliber is a massive investment into the 21-year-old's development. 

#9 Nico Iamaleava of the UCLA Bruins drops back to pass during an NCAA football game against the University of Utah, August 30, 2025 in Pasadena, CA.
#9 Nico Iamaleava of the UCLA Bruins drops back to pass during an NCAA football game against the University of Utah, August 30, 2025 in Pasadena, CA.

Darwin Walker – The Sporting Tribune

#9 Nico Iamaleava of the UCLA Bruins drops back to pass during an NCAA football game against the University of Utah, August 30, 2025 in Pasadena, CA.

With the way that Iamaleava showed he can lead a team last season at UCLA and with a revamped roster around him, there will be even higher expectations for the young quarterback, but the addition of Carr is the latest addition to a wealth of resources that Iamaleava has at his disposal to take yet another step in his quality of play.

UCLA is reeling from back-to-back losing seasons, the first time that's happened since the 2019-20 seasons, but this new program helmed by Chesney is certainly fighting hard to correct that direction before the first snap of the season and taking a big swing by hiring Carr is yet another example of the seriousness of that effort.

Carr's presence alone should go a long way into developing into a team that can be serious threats in the Big 10.

"What stands out most is his [Carr] passion for the game and his commitment to developing young people," Chesney said (via Connor Dullinger). "Derek will have a tremendous impact on our players and is a great addition to our program."

undefined Game Odds
Fanduel Sportsbook
Aug 11 6:40 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
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CLE

+1.5

+110

O 8

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DET

-1.5

-120

U 8

Aug 11 6:40 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
undefined logo

PIT

-1.5

-112

O 7

undefined logo

MIA

+1.5

+104

U 7

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