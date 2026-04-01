2026 NFL Draft: Analyzing the Perfect Professional Fits for 16 Top College Football Prospects

The 2026 NFL Draft board features a few spots that jump off the page as we approach the first night in Pittsburgh.

Defensive heavyweights from Ohio State and explosive offensive weapons like Jeremiyah Love serve as the primary drivers of the top ten.

We’ve put the roster needs in a blender to find the dream matchup for 16 of the highest-rated collegiate stars, utilizing pace indicators and on-field yield to determine where they fit best.