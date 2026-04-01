2026 NFL Draft: Analyzing the Perfect Professional Fits for 16 Top College Football Prospects

6. Ty Simpson
The Desert Signal-Caller of the Future
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Ty Simpson offers a rare blend of arm talent and diagnostic skills that have him firmly planted as one of the most intriguing quarterbacks in the class.
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After a 2025 season where his completion percentage and yards per attempt were among the best in the SEC, the numbers point to him being a top-20 lock.
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The Arizona Cardinals are currently the favorite to land the Alabama product, looking for a high-ceiling anchor to lead their post-Kyler Murray transition.
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If Simpson can translate his collegiate rhythm to the professional paint, the Cardinals will have found their signal-caller for the next decade.
Top 5 Implied Probabilities:
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Arizona Cardinals: 36%
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New York Jets: 19%
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Los Angeles Rams: 14%
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Miami Dolphins: 13%
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Pittsburgh Steelers: 12%
College: Alabama
Best Fit: Arizona Cardinals