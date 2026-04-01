2026 NFL Draft Board: Projecting the First 5 Names Called in Pittsburgh

2026 NFL Draft: Have Your Say on the Top 5 Picks
Which Pick Cashes Your Ticket?
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The Mendoza Lock: At -20000, is there any world where the Raiders pass on the Indiana savior, or is this the biggest formality in draft history?
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The Jets' Edge: Will New York double down on the Ohio State hype with Arvell Reese, or do they target the pure sack production of David Bailey?
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Cardinals Strategy: Arizona needs a spine for their defense. Does Arvell Reese offer the best matchup advantage in the top three?
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Titans Playmaker: Jeremiyah Love is the +140 favorite at No. 4. Is there another "unicorn" playmaker who can challenge his usage rate?
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Giants Anchor: Francis Mauigoa is the +900 sleeper for the No. 5 pick. Can Big Blue afford to pass on a cornerstone tackle for another year?
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Join the Conversation: Who is your can't-miss top five pick that will be a Pro Bowler by 2028?