2026 NFL Draft Board: Projecting the First 5 Names Called in Pittsburgh

The Cardinals sit in a dream matchup at No. 3, looking at a defense that hasn't been able to slow anyone down in the NFC West. While David Bailey is the betting favorite here at +230, I’m banking on the Cardinals grabbing Arvell Reese (+390). Reese is the superstar of the Ohio State defense, bringing the kind of in-zone whiff rate and pressure metrics that travel on the road. For Arizona, this isn't just a pick; it's a formality to fix the front seven.