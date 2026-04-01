Mel Kiper’s New 2026 NFL Draft Top 10 Defensive Tackles Rankings

Kiper's 2026 NFL Draft Position Rankings: Defensive Tackle

As the 2026 NFL Draft board solidifies, legendary analyst Mel Kiper Jr. has identified the "game-wreckers" in the middle. This year's interior defensive line class is defined by massive frames and surprising lateral quickness, offering NFL teams everything from pure run-stuffers to elite sub-package pass rushers.

Rising Stock and Hidden Gems

From Clemson’s disruptive Peter Woods at the top to late-season surges like Ole Miss giant Zxavian Harris, the rankings reflect a high-ceiling group. Whether it’s the consistency of Ohio State’s Kayden McDonald or the pass-rush upside of small-school standout Kaleb Proctor, these 12 names are the ones currently climbing NFL draft boards as the scouting process intensifies.

The most recent edition of Kiper's position rankings, updated on March 30, has a new addition among his top 10 defensive tackles.