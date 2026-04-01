Mel Kiper’s New Top 25 Prospect Rankings (MAR 30) | 2026 NFL Draft Combine Results

Mel Kiper Big Board (Mar. 30)

You know who hasn't been locked into the NCAA Tournament?

ESPN’s Mel Kiper, who continues to update his Big Board rankings, and did so most recently on Monday, March 30. The top six players remain the same, with the first change: Arizona State's Jordyn Tyson emerges as WR1 and moves ahead of Carnell Tate. USC's Makai Lemon moves into the top 10 to rank three receivers in a row inside the top 10.

Falling out of the top 10 is OT Spencer Fano, but only one spot to No. 11. Another OT, Kaydn Proctor, jumps four spots from No. 18 to N0 14, switching positions with OG Olaivavega Ioane, who dropped from No. 14 to No. 18.

Alabama QB Ty Simpson makes the biggest jump within the top 25, moving up five spots to No. 20. He flip-flopped with DE Zion Young, who is now No. 25.

Who's out? Auburn edge rusher Keldric Faulk (previously No. 23) and Clemson offensive tackle Blake Miller (previously No. 24) are no longer among the Top 25. The two additions to the top 25 are Toledo safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren and UGA linebacker CJ Allen, who was previously on Kiper's Big Board.

We’ve also included NFL Scouting Combine measurements and athletic testing results for all 25 prospects. Some players only participated in position drills, while others opted out of the on-field workouts entirely.

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh from April 23-25, 2026.