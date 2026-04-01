2026 NFL Draft Sleepers: 32 Small-School Stars and Mid-Round Gems

6. Montie Quinn, RB (Curry College)
The Record-Shattering D-III Workhorse
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If ever there was a perfect time for a record-shattering performance, Montie Quinn found it in his final collegiate quarters, solidifying himself as a 2026 draft candidate.
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Quinn’s efficiency and vision allow him to explode through the hole, sporting a production rate that makes the jump from D-III to the NFL look plausible.
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He is looking to begin his professional journey as a late-round flyer, following in the footsteps of legendary small-school backs who thrived on early-down volume.
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His film rating is impressively high, showing a player who understands how to press off blocks and find daylight.