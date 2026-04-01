2026 NFL Draft Sleepers: 32 Small-School Stars and Mid-Round Gems

The 2026 NFL Draft board in Pittsburgh features a few spots that jump off the page for very different reasons, but they all offer a clear dream matchup worth targeting.

Dunk on the draft board tonight! While the world is obsessing over Heisman winner Fernando Mendoza and the Indiana Hoosiers’ title run, we’re looking at the sleepers carrying an enormous workload without the national spotlight.

This draft is a tale of two cities: the blue-chip factory at Ohio State and the small-school gems ready to put an NFL defense in a blender and press puree.

From NDSU's dual-threat dynamo Cole Payton to the basketball-to-football pivot of Tyren Montgomery, these 32 prospects are anything but a goose egg in terms of pro potential.

Mark my words, if your team ignores these mid-round gems and small-school stars, the ticket on their 2026 season won't cash.