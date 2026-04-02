2026 NFL Mock Draft: QB Landing Spots & 7-Round Projections

2026 NFL Mock Draft: Strategic Landing Spots for the Elite Quarterback Class

The 2026 NFL Draft is shaping up to be a tactical battleground. As the latest industry projections suggest, this class is defined by two top-tier pivots and a deep group of developmental starters. While the Las Vegas Raiders and New York Jets are expected to pull the trigger on Day 1, teams like the Steelers, Saints, and Cardinals are playing the long game, eyeing high-upside value in the middle rounds to compete for the future.

We’ve aligned the full 257-pick draft order with team needs and the statistical profiles of the nation's top passers to find the sharpest landing spots.