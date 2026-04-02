ESPN Ranks 40 Best Available Prospects Ahead of 2026 NFL Draft

40) WR KC Concepcion, Texas A&M

KC Concepcion is a quick, agile receiver who thrives in space and creates yards after the catch. His burst and change-of-direction ability make him a dangerous option underneath, especially in creative offensive schemes. Concepcion projects as an immediate-impact slot receiver.

KC Concepcion's ESPN Draft Profile

Overall Rank: 40

40 Position Rank: 8

8 Grade: 85

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