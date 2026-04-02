Mel Kiper’s New Top 10 Tight End Rankings | 2026 NFL Draft

Kiper's 2026 NFL Draft Position Rankings: Tight End

As the NFL offseason takes shape, all eyes are turning to April and the upcoming draft. Mel Kiper Jr. has already rolled out his early position rankings for ESPN, offering insight for how he views this year’s class.

On Monday, March 30, Kiper updated his position rankings, and no group saw more changes than the tight ends. Five players have dropped out, with five newcomers to his top 10, including the No. 2 and No. 3 ranked players at the position. There was also a lot of movement among the returning five players, although not at No. 1, where Oregon man Kenyon Sadiq is strongly entrenched.

With that in mind, here’s a closer look at Kiper’s top tight end prospects heading into draft season.