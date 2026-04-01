The 15 Worst Signings in 2026 NFL Free Agency

Jamel Dean - CB

New Team: Pittsburgh Steelers

Contract: 3 Years, $36.75 Million

The Steelers' secondary was in a state of disarray last season. Inconsistency plagued the once-proud defense, costing them their head coach in the process. Their fix to one of their more notable shortcomings was to find an equally inconsistent cornerback in free agency.

Jamel Dean spent the first seven years of his career in Tampa Bay, with his role diminishing in recent seasons. Dean went from a 90.0% snap count in 2022 to 75% in 2025. Over that stretch, he's given up more yards per completion, culminating with 14.6 in 2025, and a combined 10 touchdowns.

For a franchise built on defense, it's not clear what the Steelers see in Dean. Thankfully, only $12 million is guaranteed in this deal. Inevitably, Pittsburgh will walk away sooner rather than later.