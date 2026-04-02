ESPN’s First-Round 2026 NFL Mock Draft | Scouting Combine Results

Jermod McCoy is the ultimate high-risk, high-reward swing for Dallas, but one that could pay off massively. When healthy, the Tennessee corner is widely viewed as the best pure cover man in the class, using elite length and timing to disrupt receivers at every level. The ACL recovery looms large, but if McCoy returns to form, the Cowboys may be landing a true CB1 at tremendous value.
“At his best, McCoy is the top coverage cornerback in this class.” - Yates
Jermod McCoy's Combine Measurements
- Height: 6'1"
- Weight: 188 lbs.
- Hand: 9"
- Arm: 31 1/4"
Jermod McCoy's Combine Results
- 40-Yard Dash: n/a
- 10-Yard Split: n/a
- Vertical Jump: n/a
- Broad Jump: n/a
- 3-Cone Drill: n/a
- 20-Yard Shuttle: n/a
- Bench Press: 14