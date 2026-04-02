ESPN’s First-Round 2026 NFL Mock Draft | Scouting Combine Results

32) Seattle Seahawks: CB Avieon Terrell, Clemson

Avieon Terrell gives Seattle a disruptive and instinctive cornerback who thrives on creating turnovers. Despite not having the ideal size, the Clemson product consistently finds ways to impact the football, whether through tight coverage or forcing fumbles. His aggressive play style and natural coverage ability make him a strong fit for a defense built on takeaways.

“That ability to punch out the ball would make him a good asset for a Mike Macdonald defense.” - Yates

Avieon Terrell's Measurements

Height: 5'11"

5'11" Weight: 186 lbs.

186 lbs. Hand: 8 5/8"

8 5/8" Arm: 31"

Avieon Terrell's Combine Results

40-Yard Dash: n/a

n/a 10-Yard Split: n/a

n/a Vertical Jump: 34 inches

34 inches Broad Jump: 10'3"

10'3" 3-Cone Drill: n/a

n/a 20-Yard Shuttle: n/a

n/a Bench Press: 17

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