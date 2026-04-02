Mel Kiper’s New NFL Draft Top 10 Running Back Rankings | Scouting Combine Results

Previous Rank: NR
Height: 5-foot-9 | Weight: 204
J’Mari Taylor carried the load in 2025, turning 222 rushes into 1,062 yards and 14 touchdowns while serving as the engine of Virginia’s ground game. Compact and well-built, he runs with natural leverage and balance, consistently finishing through contact and falling forward for extra yardage. Taylor shows good vision between the tackles and the patience to let blocks develop before accelerating into the second level.
His workload and touchdown production will draw evaluators’ attention, especially for teams looking for a dependable early-down runner. If he can continue to prove value on passing downs and maintain that efficiency against top competition, Taylor has the profile of a productive, scheme-versatile back who can work his way into the draft conversation.