NFL Week 5 Most Bet Player Props: An Autumn Breece

‌



NFL Week 5 delivers another loaded slate, and bettors are already locking in on their favorite player props at BetMGM Sportsbook. From running backs in the passing game to rookie wide receivers and quarterbacks making their mark, the public money is flowing in several clear directions.

Here’s a look at BetMGM’s most bet player props by tickets heading into Sunday.

Tackle the Odds with SportsGrid’s Expert NFL Game Picks and NFL Player Prop Picks.

Breece Hall – Over 23.5 Receiving Yards (-130)

Breece Hall has quietly become a key weapon in the New York Jets’ passing game. Through four contests, he has 13 catches on 19 targets for 108 yards, averaging 27 yards per game. Hall has already cleared this number three times in 2025, showing consistency as a receiving back.

The matchup couldn’t be better — the Dallas Cowboys rank last in the NFL against the pass (297.3 YPG) and have been particularly vulnerable to running backs. Dallas has surrendered the fifth-most receptions (23) and third-most receiving yards (57 per game) to the position. Hall’s versatility makes him one of the strongest public-backed props of the week.

Tetairoa McMillan – Over 55.5 Receiving Yards (-135)

The Carolina Panthers rookie wideout has looked sharp early in his NFL career, logging 18 receptions for 278 yards (69.5 YPG). Tetairoa McMillan has gone over this number three times already, with the lone miss being 48 yards in Week 3.

McMillan faces a Miami Dolphins defense that sits 20th in passing yards allowed (220.8 YPG). While Miami has held opposing receivers to just 106.8 yards per game (fourth-lowest), the rookie’s volume and explosiveness have bettors backing him to buck that trend.

Jameson Williams – Over 45.5 Receiving Yards (-115)

Jameson Williams continues to flash his deep-threat ability with 10 catches on 20 targets for 214 yards this season, averaging 53.5 per game. He’s only cleared this number once, but has narrowly missed it in back-to-back weeks with 43 yards vs the Baltimore Ravens and 40 against the Cleveland Browns.

The Detroit Lions opponent this week ranks third from the bottom in passing defense, giving up over 260 yards per game. Bettors are banking on Williams’ speed to push him over the total in Week 5 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Brock Bowers – Over 49.5 Receiving Yards (-115)

One of the league’s most hyped young tight ends, Brock Bowers has 19 catches for 225 yards (56.3 YPG) this season. He’s topped this mark once, with 103 yards in Week 1, and came close again with 46 yards last week vs the Chicago Bears.

Last year, Bowers exploded as a Las Vegas Raiders rookie with 1,194 yards and 112 receptions, clearing this number in 11 games. This week’s opponent, the Indianapolis Colts, rank 21st in passing defense (223.8 YPG) but have been middle of the pack against tight ends (44.3 yards per game). Bettors still trust Bowers’ talent and role to shine through.

Dillon Gabriel – Over 13.5 Rushing Yards (-115)

Dillon Gabriel makes his first NFL start this week against the Minnesota Vikings in London. Known for his mobility in college, the rookie quarterback averaged 10.6 rushing yards per game with Oregon in 2024, along with seven touchdowns on the ground. Before that, the former Sooner put up 31.1 per game with Oklahoma in 2023.

The Vikings defense has only allowed 68 rushing yards to quarterbacks this year, but it ranks ninth-worst against the run (130.3 YPG) overall. Bettors are jumping on Gabriel’s rushing upside in a favorable matchup.

Week 5 Most Bet NFL Player Props

Breece Hall (NYJ) Over 23.5 Receiving yards -130

Tetairoa McMillan (CAR) Over 55.5 Receiving yards -135

Jameson Williams (DET) Over 45.5 Receiving yards -115

Brock Bowers (LV) Over 49.5 Receiving yards -115

Dillon Gabriel (CLE) Over 13.5 Rushing yards -115

Blitz the Books with SportsGrid’s 4- & 5-Star NFL Game Picks and NFL Player Prop Bets.

All BetMGM data is based on tickets and straight bets