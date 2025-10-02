AFC Championship Power Rankings For All 16 Teams Going Into Week 5
Sportsgrid Staff
Host · Writer
1) Buffalo Bills
AFC Championship Winner Previous Week's Odds: +195 --> This Week's Odds: +180
16) New York Jets
AFC Championship Winner Previous Week's Odds: +15000 --> This Week's Odds: +15000
15) Tennessee Titans
AFC Championship Winner Previous Week's Odds: +15000 --> This Week's Odds: +15000
14) Las Vegas Raiders
AFC Championship Winner Previous Week's Odds: +8000 --> This Week's Odds: +12500
13) Miami Dolphins
AFC Championship Winner Previous Week's Odds: +12500 --> This Week's Odds: +12500
12) Cincinnati Bengals
AFC Championship Winner Previous Week's Odds: +5500 --> This Week's Odds: +10000
11) Cleveland Browns
AFC Championship Winner Previous Week's Odds: +10000 --> This Week's Odds: +10000
10) New England Patriots
AFC Championship Winner Previous Week's Odds: +6000 --> This Week's Odds: +5000
9) Houston Texans
AFC Championship Winner Previous Week's Odds: +3500 --> This Week's Odds: +2700
8) Pittsburgh Steelers
AFC Championship Winner Previous Week's Odds: +3000 --> This Week's Odds: +2500
7) Jacksonville Jaguars
AFC Championship Winner Previous Week's Odds: +2200 --> This Week's Odds: +1600
6) Denver Broncos
AFC Championship Winner Previous Week's Odds: +1600 --> This Week's Odds: +1500
5) Indianapolis Colts
AFC Championship Winner Previous Week's Odds: +1300 --> This Week's Odds: +1300
4) Los Angeles Chargers
AFC Championship Winner Previous Week's Odds: +650 --> This Week's Odds: +700
3) Baltimore Ravens
AFC Championship Winner Previous Week's Odds: +300 --> This Week's Odds: +550
2) Kansas City Chiefs
AFC Championship Winner Previous Week's Odds: +700 --> This Week's Odds: +460
