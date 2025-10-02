Live NowLive
NFL · 11 minutes ago

AFC Championship Power Rankings For All 16 Teams Going Into Week 5

Sportsgrid Staff

Host · Writer

  • 1) Buffalo Bills

    AFC Championship Winner Previous Week's Odds: +195 --> This Week's Odds: +180

  • 15) Tennessee Titans

    AFC Championship Winner Previous Week's Odds: +15000 --> This Week's Odds: +15000

  • 14) Las Vegas Raiders

    AFC Championship Winner Previous Week's Odds: +8000 --> This Week's Odds: +12500

  • 13) Miami Dolphins

    AFC Championship Winner Previous Week's Odds: +12500 --> This Week's Odds: +12500

  • 12) Cincinnati Bengals

    AFC Championship Winner Previous Week's Odds: +5500 --> This Week's Odds: +10000

  • 11) Cleveland Browns

    AFC Championship Winner Previous Week's Odds: +10000 --> This Week's Odds: +10000

  • 10) New England Patriots

    AFC Championship Winner Previous Week's Odds: +6000 --> This Week's Odds: +5000

  • 9) Houston Texans

    AFC Championship Winner Previous Week's Odds: +3500 --> This Week's Odds: +2700

  • 8) Pittsburgh Steelers

    AFC Championship Winner Previous Week's Odds: +3000 --> This Week's Odds: +2500

  • 7) Jacksonville Jaguars

    AFC Championship Winner Previous Week's Odds: +2200 --> This Week's Odds: +1600

  • 6) Denver Broncos

    AFC Championship Winner Previous Week's Odds: +1600 --> This Week's Odds: +1500

  • 5) Indianapolis Colts

    AFC Championship Winner Previous Week's Odds: +1300 --> This Week's Odds: +1300

  • 4) Los Angeles Chargers

    AFC Championship Winner Previous Week's Odds: +650 --> This Week's Odds: +700

  • 3) Baltimore Ravens

    AFC Championship Winner Previous Week's Odds: +300 --> This Week's Odds: +550

  • 2) Kansas City Chiefs

    AFC Championship Winner Previous Week's Odds: +700 --> This Week's Odds: +460

  • 1) Buffalo Bills

    AFC Championship Winner Previous Week's Odds: +195 --> This Week's Odds: +180

