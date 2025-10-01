5 Most Underrated Teams in the NFL Right Now (Week 5)

‌



Although they may count the same, not all wins in the NFL are created equal. With week-by-week updates, which five teams are currently the most overrated?

5) Dallas Cowboys

Have we finally reached the point where the Dallas Cowboys (1-2-1) are… underrated? The Cowboys recently produced a valiant effort on Sunday Night Football, which resulted in the league’s first tie since 2022. Dallas’ defense is allowing 420.5 total YPG right now, which is awful, but conversely, their offense has been quite productive. The Boys are ranked fifth (28.6 PPG) in scoring and first in yardage (404.3 YPG) right now. Either way, FanDuel Sportsbook lists Dallas with 50-to-1 odds to win the NFC this season.

4) Chicago Bears

Entering Week 5, the Chicago Bears (2-2) have won back-to-back contests for the first time since Week 6 of the 2024 season; that’s progress! Chicago’s offense is currently churning out 25.3 PPG (up from 18.2 PPG last year), which lands within the NFL’s top-12 scoring clips. However, the defense needs to improve for the Bears. In terms of points allowed, they are currently ranked 25th. If some of Chicago’s defensive veterans can turn the tide, their +330 odds to make the playoffs at FanDuel Sportsbook are worth consideration.

3) Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers (3-1) appear to be hitting their stride in 2025. That is coming at an opportune moment, as two superstar quarterbacks elsewhere in the AFC North are dealing with significant lower-body injuries. Pittsburgh is typically revered for a strong defense, but this year, the offense has produced 24.0 PPG; that is their highest scoring clip since 2020. The Steelers are presently listed with +200 odds in the divisional market despite sitting in first place.

2) Jacksonville Jaguars

Much to the pleasure of Duval County, the Jacksonville Jaguars (3-1) are playing with both skill and aggression this year. To this point, Jacksonville’s defense has caused 13 total takeaways, which is a significant number for opposing offenses. The Jags also lead the NFL with nine interceptions right now. On the other side of the football, the offense has churned out 348.5 YPG: a top-ten figure. FanDuel Sportsbook has this squad priced at +125 odds to win the AFC South, +1600 to win the conference, and +3500 to win the big game in Santa Clara. Find value where you can.

1) New England Patriots

The New England Patriots (2-2) landed 24th overall on NFL.com’s Week 5 power rankings. I think the Pats are much more formidable than what that list reflects. New England’s offense is currently slotted tenth in scoring (25.5 PPG) and 14th in total yardage (336.3 YPG). Reciprocally, their defense is also placed tenth in scoring right now, as the Patriots have allowed 20.3 PPG over four contests. They show +164 odds to qualify for the postseason at this time, which feels valuable within a shuffling AFC.

