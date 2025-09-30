Live NowLive
NFL · 15 minutes ago

Ranking the NFL’s 15 Most-Likely Playoff Teams Right Now

Sportsgrid Staff

Host · Writer

  • 1) Buffalo Bills

    Odds to Make NFL Playoffs: -20000

  • 14) Denver Broncos

    Odds to Make NFL Playoffs: -122

  • 13) Pittsburgh Steelers

    Odds to Make NFL Playoffs: -130

  • 12) Jacksonville Jaguars

    Odds to Make NFL Playoffs: -210

  • 11) Indianapolis Colts

    Odds to Make NFL Playoffs: -280

    Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

  • 10) San Francisco 49ers

    Odds to Make NFL Playoffs: -290

    Tackle the Odds with SportsGrid's Expert NFL Game Picks and NFL Player Prop Picks.

  • 9) Los Angeles Rams

    Odds to Make NFL Playoffs: -320

  • 8) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Odds to Make NFL Playoffs: -355

  • 7) Detroit Lions

    Odds to Make NFL Playoffs: -355

     

  • 6) Green Bay Packers

    Odds to Make NFL Playoffs: -430

  • 5) Kansas City Chiefs

    Odds to Make NFL Playoffs: -430

  • 4) Baltimore Ravens

    Odds to Make NFL Playoffs: -420

  • 3) Los Angeles Chargers

    Odds to Make NFL Playoffs: -500

  • 2) Philadelphia Eagles

    Odds to Make NFL Playoffs: -1500

  • 1) Buffalo Bills

    Odds to Make NFL Playoffs: -20000

MORE ARTICLES

