Ranking the NFL’s 15 Most-Likely Playoff Teams Right Now
Sportsgrid Staff
Host · Writer
1) Buffalo Bills
Odds to Make NFL Playoffs: -20000
15) Seattle Seahawks
Odds to Make NFL Playoffs: -122
Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.
14) Denver Broncos
Odds to Make NFL Playoffs: -122
13) Pittsburgh Steelers
Odds to Make NFL Playoffs: -130
12) Jacksonville Jaguars
Odds to Make NFL Playoffs: -210
11) Indianapolis Colts
Odds to Make NFL Playoffs: -280
Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.
10) San Francisco 49ers
Odds to Make NFL Playoffs: -290
Tackle the Odds with SportsGrid’s Expert NFL Game Picks and NFL Player Prop Picks.
9) Los Angeles Rams
Odds to Make NFL Playoffs: -320
8) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Odds to Make NFL Playoffs: -355
7) Detroit Lions
Odds to Make NFL Playoffs: -355
6) Green Bay Packers
Odds to Make NFL Playoffs: -430
5) Kansas City Chiefs
Odds to Make NFL Playoffs: -430
4) Baltimore Ravens
Odds to Make NFL Playoffs: -420
3) Los Angeles Chargers
Odds to Make NFL Playoffs: -500
2) Philadelphia Eagles
Odds to Make NFL Playoffs: -1500
1) Buffalo Bills
Odds to Make NFL Playoffs: -20000
15) Seattle Seahawks
Odds to Make NFL Playoffs: -122
Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.